Thomas Markle Tells ‘Arrogant’ Prince Harry To ‘Man Up And Get Over It’ & Threatens To Get ‘Louder’

Is Meghan Markle’s dad Thomas going to cross the line with Prince Harry and the Royals? It’s hard to know for sure, but it looks like he’s getting bolder with each interview. In his newest message to his son-in-law, who he’s never met, the dad said some new things while continuing to make threats about what will happen if Meghan doesn’t respond to his messages. Thomas stated, “I’ll keep talking and I’ll probably get louder. Meghan and Harry’s silence empowers all the crazy tweets and insults against me and my family.”

Thomas sent a message to Prince Harry through the Sun, saying, “Man up and get over it. If I’m the first person who’s insulted you or hurt your feelings, you’ve got a long way to go.” The dad added that “He’s human just like the rest of us. I feel that he feels he is above everyone else and that he has a right to talk down to people. And I cannot accept that. It feels like arrogance.”

And when Thomas says “talk down to people,” he might be referring to the phone calls that took place with the Prince after the staged paparazzi photos came out. Harry reportedly told the dad, “This is what happens when you don’t listen to what we tell you to do.”

Does Thomas Markle deserve a second chance at being in his daughter's life? #MeghanMarkle https://t.co/NEIF48CzYB — British GLAMOUR (@GlamourMagUK) January 2, 2019

Of course, the issue of paparazzi is a touchy subject for Harry. Many blame overzealous paparazzi for the death of his mother, Princess Diana. So it’s not surprising that Harry would have told Thomas to stay silent towards the media, and when the dad broke that silence, it caused huge trust issues. Thomas has never mentioned this, but he’s made jabs towards the royal family referencing Princess Diana, saying that “They have Meghan treating her father in a way that Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, would have loathed. That’s not what Diana stood for,” according to Cosmopolitan.

So it’s not too surprising with that in mind that Thomas would suggest Harry at fault for the family drama while suggesting that the Prince thinks he’s “above” everyone else.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: Thomas Markle tells Harry to man up https://t.co/2c6FAzivOS pic.twitter.com/eEdhrUz8K6 — Katia Zevelekakis (@katiazev) January 6, 2019

And considering that the Royals have all stayed silent towards Thomas throughout all the months of his interviews, insults, and threats, it seems highly unlikely that another unseemly interview would prompt Meghan to reach out. Moreover, we can only imagine what Thomas means when he says he might get “louder.” Perhaps he means even more interviews, more personal details shared about his daughter, and things of the like.