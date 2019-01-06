Kim Kardashian Hires Spies To Tail Kanye West At All Times, Per ‘Radar Online’

Kim Kardashian has allegedly hired a team of spies to keep tabs on her husband, Kanye West.

According to a recent report by Radar Online, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West seem to be in a wonderful place in their marriage. The couple are expecting their fourth child together, the second via surrogate, later this year, and they were recently seen showing some major PDA on the terrace of their new $14 million Miami condo.

However, sources tell the outlet that things may not be as good as they seem between the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her rapper husband. In fact, Kim has reportedly assembled a team of trained people to following Kanye around and report back on his every move, and they’re said to be watching him all day, every day.

“Given his behavior and unpredictable mood swings, nobody thinks it’s unjustified. Instead there’s an incredible amount of sympathy towards Kim for what she’s going through,” an insider told the outlet.

As many fans already know, West has been making headlines for months following multiple Twitter meltdowns and feuds, controversial comments on race and politics, his support of President Donald Trump, and even for going on a tirade during a meeting with Trump at the White House in the fall.

“Kanye continues to throw Kim and her family into the fire and she is constantly getting threats and harassment. It is just past the point of getting old, and Kim is so fed up with all of this,” a source stated.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been the picture of a perfect couple, and the outlet poses the question about whether or not their recent displays of affection, social media posts, and other shows of solidarity are all for their image, and for Kim’s reality series.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kanye couldn’t be more excited about adding to his family. In fact, he’s thrilled to be having another son. Sources tell People Magazine that West cherishes being a father, and that his children seem to have a calming and stabilizing impact on the rapper.

Kim and Kanye’s three children, North, Saint, and Chicago, are said to bring out the best in West, and he loves that his kids can’t read the tabloids, or judge him the way that so many fans and members of the media do.

“To them, he’s just dad,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season later this year.