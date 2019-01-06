Amid Family Health Scare, Britney Spears Leaning On Boyfriend Sam Asghari

Britney Spears stunned fans recently when she announced that she was cancelling her Las Vegas residency. This would have been Spears’ second residency in Las Vegas, but due to her father’s health concerns, the “Baby One More Time” singer decided it was best to devote her time to be with her family. A new report from Hollywood Life reports that this difficult time has actually brought Spears and her boyfriend Sam Asghari closer together.

“Sam has been the most supportive boyfriend to Britney and she can’t imagine going through this difficult time without him by her side,” a source explained to the site.

The couple has been dating since 2017. While they keep their relationship relatively private, they do share photos together on their social media sites.

The source went on to say, “Britney truly knows she can lean on Sam through the good times and the bad, and she completely trusts him with her heart. Britney’s family has seen how good Sam is to her and cares about her, and they have welcomed him into their family with open arms.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Spears shared a photo of herself as a child with her mother and father along with a heart-wrenching caption. In the post, she explained that she would not be able to go on with her residency show “Domination.” She explained that, despite looking forward to the show, she needed to put her family first. She then went on to tell her fans that her father almost died just a few months ago. Although her father survived the ordeal, she admitted that he still has a long way to go. The singer explained that she needed to be able to focus on her family.

According to People, Spears’ younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, thanked fans for their support via her Instagram Story on Friday.

Pictured below is a photo of Spears with Asghari.

The mother of two has enjoyed a successful music career, appearing on The All-New Mickey Mouse Club as a young girl. She appeared on the show alongside other talented singers including Justin Timberlake and Christina Aguilera. She released her album …Baby One More Time in 1999 and soon after rose to superstardom.

“Domination” was set to be Spears second residency show in Las Vegas. Her first residency was “Piece of Me” and was set to run for two years. However, the show was a hit and an additional two years was added.