Alexis Ren Flaunts Tiny Waist In Crop Top & Shiny Red Skirt On Instagram

Alexis Ren has been keeping her fans well updated during her trip to Tulum, Quintana Roo, where she welcomed in her new year. From bikini snaps, to photos from the hotel bed, Alexis has been looking happy about her Mexican getaway. Her newest Instagram photo shows her in a small black crop top, which she paired with a shiny red skirt. The model held up a fan with her right hand, which had a black-and-white polka dot pattern. She wore her hair down, along with mascara and dark pink lipstick. Alexis also shared a video from the photoshoot when the image was taken, which she captioned, “not your baby.”

Prior to that, Alexis also shared several Instagram Stories, including a video of a party that she attended that she captioned, “So much fun @welcometoabracadabra @blondish.”

There were tons of people there having a great time, with disco lights and a DJ. Another photo was of Alexis smiling widely against a blue sky, which she captioned, “Happy.” Another street scene was captioned, “Day dreaming,” while the last photo had white words that said, “This is what happiness looks like.” It’s not hard to see what Ren is talking about, because the photo included a huge bowl of food, including avocados, beans, corn, and carrots.

In other news, Alexis’ second-newest post shows her promoting “20% off for one of the worlds most effective hair volume supplements @Newnordicofficial.” This is a bit of a surprise, considering the model doesn’t often do promoted posts for supplements of any sort. The photo showed Ren sitting on her kitchen island, holding up a black packet with her right hand. She wore a small black crop tank, and black jeans. And prior to that, Ren shared a snap from the ocean, where she smiled wearing dark pink lipstick and a tank top that she grabbed with her hands to reveal her midriff.

Considering the model’s popularity, it’s not too surprising that her recent tweet saying, “If you’re reading this, I miss you,” incited huge amounts of speculation by fans on who she’s missing, according to the Inquisitr. Some fans believed that Ren was referring to Alan Bersten, with whom she had a short relationship before they appeared to break things off right after they left Dancing With the Stars. However, it turned out that she was referring to Milo Manheim. Meanwhile, Milo and Alan are sharing tons of photos together during the DWTS tour, as they remain as close friends as ever.