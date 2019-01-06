‘One Piece’ Chapter 930 Delayed, New Release Date Revealed

The One Piece Wano arc continues to get intense as the much-awaited battle between the Strawhat Pirates alliance and the Beast Pirates alliance draws near. Unfortunately, fans will need to wait a little bit longer to see the upcoming chapter of One Piece as popular manga creator Eiichiro Oda decided to take a break.

On Twitter, SP Manga revealed that the Weekly Shonen Jump 6-7 will be a double issue. This means that One Piece Chapter 930 will come out on January 16 or 17 and will be officially available on January 21. Lots of interesting things are expected to happen in the next chapter of One Piece.

In One Piece Chapter 929, which is currently available at Mangastream, the World Government, which is represented by three Cipher Pol Aigis or CP-0 agents, arrived in the Wano Country to have a negotiation with Shogun Kurozumi Orochi. It was revealed that the World Government already had a weapon transaction with the Wano Country in the past with the help of former Warlord Donquixote Doflamingo.

However, with Doflamingo already imprisoned at Impel Down, the World Government has no choice but to have a direct deal with Orochi. The last time the World Government asked for weapons, Orochi demanded battleships in return. This time, he’s asking for more and said that he wants Doctor Vegapunk. The CP-0 agents expressed discomfort with Orochi’s request, believing he’s taking advantage of the situation. However, Orochi is very confident that the World Government will accept his demands. He boasted that he’s currently under the protection of the Four Emperors of the Sea, Beast Pirates captain Kaido.

One Piece Chapter 930 is also expected to reveal if Vinsmoke Sanji and Trafalgar D. Water Law will manage to avoid a fight against the six strongest headliners of the Beast Pirates. These include one of the members of the Worst Generation, X-Drake, and another Dragon-Dragon Fruit user named Page One. Basil Hawkins is also with them. However, his mission isn’t to kill the soba merchant but to find someone important.

The upcoming chapter of One Piece 930 could also reveal if Cyborg Franky will succeed to locate the blueprint of Emperor Kaido’s mansion. In One Piece Chapter 929, Franky learned that the blueprint has been sold to a man in Kuri. Getting their hands of the blueprint will be crucial since they need to know all the features including the entrances and exits of Emperor Kaido’s mansion. Nico Robin is also currently in a very dangerous mission as she’s in Orochi’s mansion. Most members of the Beast Pirates and their allies may not recognize her, but the CP-0 agents definitely know what she looks like.