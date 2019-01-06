Alexis Ren Wears A See-Through Top And Leaves Her Jeans Partially Unbuttoned In New Risque Snap

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Alexis Ren posted a new photograph on Instagram where she left little to the imagination in a white see-through crop top which she teamed with a pair of blue jeans.

The suggestive photograph features her kneeling down on a beach while tightly pulling her shirt into a knot. By stretching the thin fabric of her semi-transparent top, the model left little to the imagination by flashing her nipples. She also left her jeans slightly unbuttoned to reveal her boxers and also flaunted her tiny waist as she smiled for the camera. In terms of her beauty looks, she wore minimal makeup and let her slightly damp tresses down.

The picture in question racked up 928,468 likes and close to 4,000 comments where fans praised Alexis for her sexy figure and beautiful smile. In the caption, Alexis wrote that happiness looks good on her and her fans wholeheartedly agreed with the comment. “Your smile is perfect,” one of her fans wrote and another fan said that Alexis is “looking beautiful by the ocean.” Yet another fan opined that anything looks good on Alexis because she is absolutely beautiful.

Many fans also commented on her exceptionally slim waist and praised her for staying so fit. “How is your waist so tiny?” one person wrote. “Sweet Jesus! what an amazing stomach,” another one commented, and continued to say that Alexis’ body is ‘goals’. A few followers, however, pointed out that achieving that size of waist is next to impossible and instead of praising Alexis, her plastic surgeon should be praised.

“You can’t still be telling people this waist is natural lmaooooo,” one critic said. This wasn’t the first time that people refused to believe that the 22-inch waist of the model is real as these critical comments can be found on every bikini picture of hers.

Many people, however, don’t know that Alexis suffered from an eating disorder and overexercised to achieve her ideal look. According to an article by Cosmopolitan, in 2017, Alexis took to Twitter and talked about her health issues.

I am now healthy and able to eat full meals without guilt. I workout because I love it…not to punish myself. — Alexis Ren (@AlexisRenG) April 30, 2017

Alexis admitted that many girls look up to models’ sexy photos on social media platforms, particularly Instagram, and try to copy them. She, however, added the following message, per the article.

“Looking up to girls for inspo is a beautiful thing, but comparing yourself is what creates the anxiety and self-hatred. It’s really important that young girls know the difference.”

The model also revealed that at one point, she became her “worst critic ever,” and added that she achieved some relief only because she was able to monitor her eating habits and workouts.

“It’s OK to not be OK,” the article quoted the model as saying.