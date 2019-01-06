Rosie Huntington Whiteley Flaunts Derriere In Thong Bikini Set On Instagram

Rosie Huntington Whiteley has been sharing photos on Instagram from an infinity pool during a tropical getaway since six days ago. She looks great in all of them, and today, she shared a new photo of herself from behind, as she sported a red bikini with thong-cut bottoms. In the image, Rosie held onto the railing with her back to the camera as she looked back over her right shoulder. The post was captioned, “Lovers dip” as she tagged Jason Statham, who she’s believed to have married in a private New Year’s Eve wedding ceremony.

It’s possible that Jason was the one who took the photo and that they’re potentially enjoying their honeymoon right now. A second photo in the series is similar to the first picture, except Rosie is completely facing away from the camera. The third photo, on the other hand, shows her from the front as she climbed up the stairs, similar to another post that Huntington Whiteley shared three days ago.

It’s hard to know where they’re at, exactly, but it’s clearly somewhere tropical. In a prior post from a couple of days ago, Rosie posed against a giant palm tree wearing an all-leopard outfit. It could have been a jumper or a two-piece ensemble, either way, it had a tank-style top and flared pants. The photo was captioned with the hashtag, #islandlife.

The model-actress has an interesting perspective from being immersed in both the modeling and film worlds, and she previously discussed some of the differences between the two with Refinery 29.

“Both were environmentally intense. With Mad Max, we were in the desert for six months. I had prosthetics put on my face every morning; I had scars applied with makeup, and I was [outside] with wind and dust, so it was havoc on my skin. You hair also gets really battered because you’re in the hair and makeup chair every single day, five or six days a week, for six months. I think that the thing I’ve picked up on a movie set is a hair treatment.”

Plus, Rosie added that “Beauty on a movie set is so different to how it is in fashion, because with movie makeup you’re not learning how to use the products in real life.”

Whatever the case, fans can only hope to hear more about the wedding later down the road. It was obviously a very private event, and Rosie tagging Statham in her latest post is one of the only indications she’s made to his presence on her trip.