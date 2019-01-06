Kevin Spacey Reportedly Planning His Hollywood Comeback, Still Getting Acting Offers

Kevin Spacey believes he’s not done in Hollywood just yet.

While facing allegations of sexual assault that have driven him into hiding, the actor is reportedly planning a comeback in Hollywood and still getting acting offers, a source told the New York Post’s Page Six. The source said that Spacey’s immediately comeback will have to start outside the United States, judging by the offers he’s gotten so far.

“He is still getting acting offers from Europe and Russia,” a colleague said. “He’s just assumed he can come back [to American films] in a few years.”

Spacey is facing felony sexual assault charges over a 2016 incident at a bar in Nantucket. According to court documents, as reported by the Boston Globe, Spacey had requested that a judge waive his court appearance requirement, but it was denied. Spacey had asked “that this court excuse my physical presence at the arraignment as I reside out-of-state and believe that my presence will amplify the negative publicity already generated in connection with this case.” Spacey’s attorney also claimed that the actor’s appearance would created “prejudicial media interest.”

The alleged victim is the 18-year-old son of former Boston news anchor Heather Unruh, and the victim reportedly texted his girlfriend a Snapchat video showing the actor touching the front of the teen’s pants. A report from CNN noted that police are in possession of the video.

The teen was working at the bar as a busboy, and Spacey is accused of plying the teen with alcohol and then groping him.

Kevin Spacey to plead not guilty to sexual assault charge https://t.co/NJtadF19cW pic.twitter.com/gEohhrkksg — Variety (@Variety) December 31, 2018

Spacey released a rambling YouTube video in response to the charges, criticizing the Me Too movement and vehemently declaring his innocence.

“But you wouldn’t believe the worst without evidence, would you?” Spacey said in the video. “Anyway, all this presumption made for such an unsatisfying ending. To think it could’ve been such a memorable sendoff.”

The video drew widespread criticism and prompted some close to the actor to express concern for his mental state. One unnamed friend told the New York Post that it seemed Spacey had “flipped,” saying he had ” never known him to act so ­irrationally.”

Kevin Spacey had become one of the key figures of the movement after several allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced, leading Netflix to drop him from House of Cards and continue the series without its top character. Spacey was pulled out of other projects as well, leaving him with an uncertain future in Hollywood.