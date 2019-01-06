‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Shares Sweet New Photo Of Baby James

Teen Mom OG may no longer be on TV screens, but fans can still keep up with the girls via social media. Recently, Amber Portwood took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of her 7-month-old son, James.

“Little James is running around while momma cleans the house lol fun for him though so that’s all that matters right now,” Amber wrote on Instagram. Along with the caption, she added two hashtags including “sending love” and “beautiful souls.”

The picture showed baby James in a walker, looking up at the camera smiling. Just a day before, the reality show star shared another photo, but this time it showed baby James with big sister Leah. In the photo, Leah is sitting on the couch while her little brother is standing with her. Leah has her arm around baby James, holding on to him.

Amber has been open about her struggles with postpartum depression and has always been honest with her fans. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, she most recently opened up about a traumatic childhood experience. She revealed that when she was only 5-years-old, her infant sister died due to SIDS. The Teen Mom OG star admitted that this played a role in her parenting of baby James, and that she prefers to be the one with him at all times.

Amber gave birth to James in May, and, at the time, she opened up about becoming a mom for a second time and admitted that there was a difference between being a mom as a teen and being a mom now.

“I was clueless. I didn’t want to ask questions because I didn’t want to sound young or stupid. This is a chance for me to really show what kind of mother I am,” she explained to UsWeekly.

In 2009, Amber’s 16 and Pregnant episode aired on MTV and showed Amber and her boyfriend, Gary, their relationship, as well as the birth of Leah. The cameras continued to follow Amber and Gary for the show Teen Mom and later for Teen Mom OG. Over the years, fans have watched Amber’s journey, which included her returning home from prison. There is no doubt that Amber has grown over the years, and fans are enjoying watching her updates via social media.

The latest season of the hit show recently wrapped up on MTV, and, at this time, it is not known when a new season will begin filming.