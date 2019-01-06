Scotty McCreery And Wife Gabi Welcome The Newest Member Of Their Family

It looks like Scotty McCreery's family is growing.

Scotty McCreery married his longtime girlfriend Gabi Dugal just six months ago and they are already adding to their family. No, she isn’t pregnant just yet, that we know of anyway, and they haven’t adopted a baby. However, they did bring home an adorable furry creature just recently.

The newest addition to the McCreery family happens to be a cute pup named Moose. The “This Is It” singer took to his Instagram to share the good news and a couple of sweet photos of the pooch. Gabi is happily holding the gold-colored dog in the snapshot. He will totally melt your heart. It looks like he is the perfect match for this newly wedded couple.

Of course, everyone knows just how much in love Scotty is with his wife, and it sure looks like he is completely smitten with their new puppy as well. He captioned the post in the cutest way.

“My whole world. Everyone, meet Moose!”

The name seems to fit the pooch just nicely. Country music fans are “oohing and ahhing” all over the place. McCreery gave a big hint on Twitter a few hours before he introduced the dog to the world. He said that today was a big day for his family and sent a link to Gabi’s Instagram that revealed the first photos of Moose. She indicated how their new year was going so far in an adorable caption.

“2019 is off to a ruff start. WELCOME HOME MOOSE!”

The couple is seen standing right outside of their home with the puppy. It looks like Moose is fitting in quite well with his new family.

He also mentioned to Radio Disney Country on New Year’s Eve that he and Gabi were planning on getting a dog in January. So, his fans were waiting anxiously to find out what kind of pooch they would be bringing home.

This was Scotty and Gabi’s first Christmas together as husband and wife. As indicated on Instagram, they took a fun trip to New York city together to take in all of the sites and sounds of the holiday season in the Big Apple.

They married on June 16 in a romantic wedding in the North Carolina mountains. They have since settled down together in their own home and living their best life. Scotty McCreery is currently on his Seasons Change Tour and now taking care of this new member of his family.

The American Idol winner has already had a successful career so far in country music and is now growing his family. What’s next for Scotty McCreery? His fans are hoping for baby news sometime in the near future for him and Gabi. Maybe Moose will even get his very own Instagram account one of these days.