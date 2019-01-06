Farrah Abraham Goes Completely Naked In Racy New Photo

Farrah Abraham is starting off the new year by flaunting her famous curves. The former Teen Mom OG star recently posted a very racy photo of herself to social media, and her followers had a lot of opinions about the picture.

This week, Farrah Abraham took to her Instagram account to share a sexy snapshot of herself completely naked while soaking in a rose petal bath as she looked out over a gorgeous ocean view at Marina Bay Sands.

Abraham is seen sitting in the cloudy water, which covers her nude, curvy backside and leaning on the edge of the tub while using one of her hands to cover her bare chest.

The reality star looks out over the view as she has her shoulder-length, dark hair styled in straight strands that fall over her neck and shoulders. Rose petals are seen floating in the water, and a tray, which includes brightly colored flowers, sits next to her.

Abraham appears to be going sans makeup in the photo, but only her profile can be seen. In the caption, she reveals that she’s starting 2019 off the right way while “relaxing,” using the hashtag, “#ilovemylife.”

She also tags the celebrity news website TMZ,in the photo, possibly hoping that the outlet would report on her naked New Year’s photo.

However, not all of Farrah’s fans loved the photo. “Did your daughter take this picture?” one follower asked. “Remember your daughter looks to you as her role model! Choose carefully when you post,” another wrote.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham is allegedly being sued for failing to pay her lawyer.

“Upon presentment of the invoice, Defendant indicated to Plaintiff that she would not be paying the invoice. In an attempt to justify her non-payment, Defendant claimed that because she voluntarily and without good cause failed to follow through on a deal (a deal that Defendant was using Plaintiff’s services for) she should not have to pay,” the court papers obtained from Radar Online reveal.

Meanwhile, Farrah has been the subject of lawsuits in the past. Upon being fired from Teen Mom OG she sued MTV and the show’s production, claiming that she had been sex shamed and fired without good cause. She eventually settled with the network for an undisclosed amount.

However, the network seemingly didn’t harbor a grudge, and later cast Abraham on their reality dating series, Ex On The Beach, which is currently airing on MTV.

Fans can keep up with all of Farrah Abraham’s latest projects and racy photos by following her on Instagram.