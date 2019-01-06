Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Shows Off Their Beach Bodies Amid Engagement Rumors

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are quickly becoming one of Hollywood’s fan favorite couples. This week, the pair hit the beach, and showed off their toned bodies in the process.

According to a Jan. 5 report by Just Jared, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams were spotted out on a romantic beach vacation this week. The Modern Family actress and her Bachelor nation boyfriend were snapped lounging in the sand while soaking up the sun together.

Sarah, 28, sported a teeny tiny orange bikini, a pair of sunglasses to shield her eyes from the rays, and some large hoop earrings. She also had her dark hair worn in a full, curly style.

Hyland’s toned abs, lean legs, and cleavage were all full display in the skimpy bikini, while Adams donned a pair of board shorts of a similar color, and rocked his own set of shades. Wells also sported a deep tan, likely from his days in the sun with Sarah.

The two also enjoyed some drinks as they lounged together. The actress appeared to be sipping a pina colada, and also posted photos of herself to her Instagram account rocking the same bikini. In one photo, Sarah looks out over the water to the shore, and in another she poses with Wells, as she puckers her lips for a kiss from her beau.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams have been dodging engagement rumors for months, and Wells is finally speaking out about the couple’s future together.

“Everyone thinks [Sarah and I are] engaged right now … We are not engaged, let me just say that. We just moved in together, so I think we’re still kind of, like, feeling each other out, but … it’s gonna happen eventually,” Wells told Us Weekly of the couple’s relationship status.

Meanwhile, Hyland seems to agree with the engagement talk. On a recent post by her Shaddowhunters co-star, Mathew Daddario, who shared a snap of him celebrating his first anniversary with wife Ester Kim, the actress commented, “Next marriage is me okay,” seemingly suggesting that she is ready for a future with Adams.

“Sarah saw interest in Wells, reached out to Wells, and Wells showed interest back. What a beautiful story, and the fact that they’re having fun — I know Sarah just got out of a relationship, Wells has kind of been dating and also going on Bachelor in Paradise and kind of had his romantic interest — so if their journey leads them together through whatever means, we should celebrate that,” Ben Higgins said of the couple when they first made their relationship public.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams often post adorable photos together, follow the couple on Instagram to catch all of their cute updates.