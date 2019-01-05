‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Billy Grows Suspicious Of Cane And Victoria

Stunning new Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Lily sends Cane a letter from prison, and he finds himself drowning after realizing just how much things have changed.

Cane (Daniel Goddard) receives a letter from Lily (Christel Khalil), according to She Knows Soaps. The message illustrates precisely how far apart Cane and Lily are at this point. It’s a new year, and Cane has had to start it all alone without his wife. Meanwhile, she begins 2019 in prison, which indeed wasn’t even on her radar last year as 2018 began. Life is not at all like they’d envisioned, and it’s an incredible struggle.

Of course, reading Lily’s letter also intensifies Cane’s guilt over kissing Victoria (Amelia Heinle). He cannot believe that he’s cheated on Lily, and with Victoria no less — a woman he passionately dislikes. Cane’s difficulty with the twins ended up leading to that kiss in a way.

Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) felt such heartache at Shauna breaking up with him that he got drunk and Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) drove the car. In the end, the teens hit Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and unknowingly left her injured in the snow. While Reed’s grandma seems to be fully recovering with minimal problems, it’s still something Cane almost completely missed, which led Victoria to barge in and read him the riot act, and that’s when they kissed.

In addition to parenting the twins alone, Cane also has to run Chancellor without Lily there to back him up. They worked well as a team, and living life without her is increasingly difficult.

Unfortunately for Cane, Charlie and Mattie (Lexie Stevenson) insist that he come with them to support Reed at J.T.’s memorial, which is at Victoria’s house. That means yet another run-in with Victoria, and they end up sharing an incredibly tense moment with each other, which would probably turn out just fine. However, Billy (Jason Thompson) happens to observe their intensity, which causes Billy to grow suspicious of just exactly what’s going on between Cane and Victoria. Billy was used to seeing them butt heads back in the Brash & Sassy days, but those moments are long past, so what’s going on now?

While Victoria and Billy decided to take their latest reunion slow, this new suspicion on Billy’s part may just end up aborting the whole relationship before it even gets started this time, which could be for the best considering how things always end.