Larsa Pippen Puts On A Busty Show In Sexy Lingerie

Larsa Pippen has turned up the heat on her social media account. The former Real Housewives of Miami star has been posting a ton of sexy photos as of late, and over the weekend she didn’t disappoint her followers.

On Saturday, January 5, Larsa Pippen shared a sexy snapshot of herself wearing nothing but some skimpy lingerie to her Instagram account.

In the racy photo, Pippen is seen standing in her closet wearing nothing but a skin-tight black slip, complete with lace detailing. Larsa’s ample cleavage is on full display in the picture, as well as her lean legs, toned arms, and hourglass figure.

Larsa wears her caramel-colored hair parted to the side and styled in long, straight strands, which fall over her shoulders and down her back. Pippen is also seen sporting a bracelet on her right wrist and white polish on her fingernails.

Larsa dons a full face of make up in the photo, which includes a deep tan all over her body, darkened eyebrows and lashes, black eyeliner, and nude tones on her eyelids and lips. The reality star’s wardrobe can be seen in the background of the snap, which seems to be color-coded and in perfect order.

Larsa Pippen titled the photo in Spanish, with an English translation of “The good life,” the newly-single mother-of-four seems to be living since splitting from her famous husband, NBA great Scottie Pippen.

Larsa filed for divorce in late 2018 after 21 years of marriage to Scottie. The couple, who share four children together, Justin, Presten, Sophia, and Scottie Jr., are now in a bit of a legal dispute involving their split.

The Blast reveals that Larsa states the date of the couple’s split as late October, but Scottie disputes those claims. In addition, he also wants his estranged wife’s spousal support to be delayed until everything is settled and concluded between them.

Meanwhile, Larsa has been a busy woman since revealing her newly single status. Pippen has been spotted hanging with her besties, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, partying with Paris Hilton, and hitting the town for girls’ night out with her other gal pals.

OK! Magazine reports that she’s also been going wild on social media with an array of sexy snapshots, which have caught the attention of her fans,and possibly her soon-to-be ex-husband.

Not long after her divorce filing, Larsa posted a photo of herself to Instagram with the caption, “You’ll miss me when I’m gone,” and many fans believed that she might be sending a shady message to Scottie.

Fans can see more of Larsa Pippen by following her on social media.