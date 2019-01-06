‘The Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Weighs In On Contestant Bri Barnes’ Fake Aussie Accent

ABC's leading man was impressed by his contestant's clever intro--even if it was deceptive!

Colton Underwood doesn’t seem to mind that one of his Bachelor contestants started their relationship out with a lie. The Bachelor star was stopped by TMZ during a night out in West Hollywood where he asked about Bri Barnes, the Cali contestant who pretended she had an Australian accent during the show’s opening night limo meet and greets. When asked about Bri’s deceptive move, Colton told the celebrity gossip site it was all good.

“I appreciated it, ” The Bachelor star told TMZ of Barnes’ fake Aussie accent. “It was unique, it was clever. It was something different.”

The TMZ photographer then delved into much more personal territory by asking Underwood if The Bachelor producers provide any “protection” on set.

“I want to make sure you’re covered when it happens,” the TMZ reporter said in a clear reference to Colton Underwood’s highly publicized virginity.

Colton Underwood met 30 women on his opening night, and while he definitely forgot some of the womens’ names, Bri Barnes stood out after greeting him with an Australian accent. Technically, Barnes did not say she was from Australia, just that her accent was.

“The accent, it’s Australian,” the 24-year-old model told Underwood. “I was hoping you’re kind of a sucker for accents. I didn’t know what you’d think about it.”

2019 is officially the year of the scam, people, and Bri is the mascot. https://t.co/BUkGcd8mRY — Glamour (@glamourmag) January 5, 2019

You can see Bri Barnes’ introducing herself to Colton Underwood below as well as her behind-the-scenes confession when he was out of earshot: “I’m not really Australian. But you have to do what you can to stand out.”

Is this lie going to take her down (under)? #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/OrHrathRYJ — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 3, 2019

As for how far Bri Barnes lasts on The Bachelor, stop reading now if you don’t want to know any spoilers.

The Inquisitr previously shared spoiler King Reality Steve’s Bachelor spoilers in which he listed this season’s order of elimination. It turns out that while Bri Barnes impressed Colton Underwood enough to make it past opening night, she didn’t make it to the hometown or Fantasy Suite dates.

In fact, Bri didn’t even make it out of Los Angeles. After a group date that will air during Episode 3, Colton didn’t have a cocktail party, a sure indicator his mind was made up about who he wanted to send home. Instead, after an impromptu pool party, Colton Underwood sent Bri Barnes home along with two other ladies.

You can see Colton Underwood being questioned about Bri Barnes by TMZ in the video below.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. on ABC.