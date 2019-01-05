Drake Kisses & Gropes Underage Girl Onstage In Rereleased Concert Video

In a recently resurfaced video, presumed to be taken a few years ago, rapper Drake pulled a young woman on stage during one of his concert sets. The video, which People Magazine reported was posted to Twitter by a fan, shows Drake rubbing up against the underaged girl while talking sweetly to her.

“I like the way your breasts feel against my chest,” he told her.

The Canadian native, 32, pulled the young woman’s shirt down exposing her shoulder and neck, as he began kissing her in those same spots until he reached her ear. While rubbing her neck and shoulders, he slowly wrapped his arms around her chest before dancing quickly with her from behind.

“I get in trouble for s— like this. How old are you?” Drake asked the fan. When she responded that she was just 17-years old, the crowd erupted in a series of loud cheers and surprised cries.

“I can’t go to jail yet, man! Well look, I had fun,I don’t know whether I should feel guilty or not, but I had fun. I like the way your breasts feel against my chest. I just want to thank you,” he said over the crowd.

Drake proceeded to take the young woman’s hands in his own before kissing her cheeks, temples, forehead, and lastly her lips in a short peck. He then kept his eyes on her as she exited the stage.

This is not the first time controversy surrounding the “In My Feelings” rapper concerning a younger woman. Last year, Drake made headlines when rumors circulated that he was dating 18-year old model Bella Harris. According to People, the duo was spotted dining out together in D.C. after Harris posted a picture of the two of them cozying up together on her Instagram.

Harris, who is the daughter of producer Jimmy Jam, had shared a photo of the two prior to the one that sparked all the rumors — but that snap seemed more friendly than romantic. However, as eagle eye Instagram users were quick to point out, Harris captioned both posts with a blue heart emoji.

Harris followed up with fans on her Instagram after the alleged D.C. dinner, saying that she was in New York City for work at the time of the sighting, and sources close to both Harris and Drake revealed that the rumors were false, Elle reported.

Drake has also been called out for what some feel is an inappropriate relationship with Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown. According to Vanity Fair, Brown opened up about her relationship with Drake, saying that the two text each other frequently after meeting in Australia.

“I love him. I met him in Australia, and he’s honestly so fantastic. We just texted each other the other day and he was like, ‘I miss you so much,’ and I was like, ‘I miss you more.’ He’s great,” Brown said, adding that the rapper helps her with her boy troubles. Brown responded to the backlash over their friendship, saying that the public doesn’t get to dictate who she is, or is not, friends with.