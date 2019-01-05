‘Playboy’ Bunny Rachel Cook Rocks Green Hair & Sexy See-Through Leggings In Punk Rock Look

American model Rachel Cook can commonly be found capturing the imagination of her Instagram fans and followers, primarily for posting provocative pictures to her social media accounts. Famous for having landed a Playboy gig, working as one of their famed bunnies, Rachel is a rising star in the modeling world — and one to watch in the future.

In her latest Instagram post, Rachel can be seen rocking an urban chic look which blends sex appeal with a bit of an edgy attitude. Wearing a skintight black bandeau top which clings to her ample bust while also exposing her toned, sleek midriff, Rachel knows exactly what she’s doing. Piercing the camera lens with a cool, steely gaze, it’s clear that the former brunette is ready for whatever lies ahead. A stark white waistband reading “FEMME” signals the beginnings of a pair of sheer black tights, leggings which are so transparent as to leave very little to the imagination. Her sculpted backside is put on full display in side profile throughout the snapshots, showing off her athletic and enviable physique.

Accessorizing her punk-rock look with shiny green hair — styled severely straight — as well as a glossy pink lip, Rachel pouts for her admiring audience, delivering a breathy expression. A simple gray beanie containing her emerald tresses and a high-cropped athletic jacket in yet another shade of green help to complete the sporty aesthetic.

Her fingernails are painted a striking royal purple, complimenting the jade motif present in the rest of her ensemble. A delicate gold ring can be seen adorning her right hand, held lightly upon her upper thigh.

It appears that Rachel Cook’s numerous devotees also appreciated the rebellious imagery presented by the trio of photos, offering up over 130,000 likes and over 1,000 comments to the set of snaps. One user wrote, “Absolutely stunning babe!” while another Instagram fan penned a note saying, “Love your hair!”

According to the caption attending the embedded image above, Rachel implies that her birthday is coming up very soon. That’s true, according to Earn the Necklace, who points out that the American model will turn 24 on January 8. The same source is also quick to point that that there is often some confusion in differentiating Rachel Cook from her actress counterpart, 90s starlet Rachel Leigh Cook, who is perhaps most famous for appearing in She’s All That.

Despite the confusion, Rachel seems to be extremely focused on making a name for herself in the modeling industry. Her legions of followers seem to be extremely supportive of the lovely young woman in all of her endeavors, and surely hope for even bigger things for her in the new year!