Kylie Jenner Shows Off Weight Loss In Sexy New Photo

Kylie Jenner’s post baby body is on fire. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently shared some new photos of herself showing off her flat tummy.

On Saturday, January 5, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram account to post two new photographs of herself showing off her flat tummy, 11 months after giving birth to her first child, daughter Stormi Webster.

In the photos, Jenner wears an all-white ensemble, rocking a pair of white sweatpants, and a matching crop top, along with a cropped jacket over that. Kylie’s flat tummy is on full display as she shows off her toned abs, and smooth skin.

Jenner’s newly dyed, light blue hair is pulled back into a sleek bun at the base of her head, and she dons a full face of make up, including dark eyebrows and lashes, her usual bronzed glow, and nude lips. Kylie also wears a light shadow on her lids. The reality star sports several pieces of jewelry, including dangling earrings and multiple rings.

In the first photo, Jenner gives a sultry stare into the camera as she pulls the collar of her jacket up over her chin. In the second sexy snapshot, Kylie continues to hold her collar, but looks away from the camera, serving up some major side eye.

According to People Magazine, Kylie Jenner, and her famous sister, Kendall Jenner, spent New Year’s Eve together, as they were spotted partying the night away at a party hosted by rapper, Drake.

Kylie accompanied her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, to the party, while Kendall seemingly tagged along, possibly even partying with her beau, NBA player Ben Simmons.

Kendall and Kylie’s attendance at the party sparked controversy, as their brother-in-law, Kanye West, is currently embattled in a feud with Drake. West, who is the husband of Kendall and Kylie’s sister, Kim Kardashian, has been calling out Drake via Twitter, and making headlines for his comments.

“I’ve never mentioned or touched on anything related to family when it came to Drake. He followed my wife on Instagram he mentioned Pusha’s fiance [sic] in a song. Who’s [sic] bright idea was it to tell Drake to follow my wife on Instagram?” he continued, adding, “this person is not Drskes [sic] friend. He dodged me for months when I extended olive branches to talk and then called to threaten me.” The tweets have since been deleted.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner’s life when a brand new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! later this year.