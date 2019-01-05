Cheating Husband Gets Huge Tattoo In Guilty Apology To His Wife, But It’s Ugly & Horribly Misspelled

Infidelity and cheating are perhaps the most common hazards plaguing modern marriages, so much so that they are often the subject of daytime chat-fests and serious counseling sessions alike. Now, according to the Mirror, one man has taken a somewhat serious step towards winning his wife back after having been a serial cheater.

One Jose L. Torres has apparently confessed to a long litany of sins of the flesh, from being a lover of prostitutes to being a “liar” and a “cheater.” In an image which was shared to Instagram — though evidently not by the guilty party himself — an extensive reading of his transgressions is etched onto the canvas of his skin for all time.

“I, Jose L. Torres am getting a tattoo voluntarily on January 2, 2019 so that I can earn my wife’s trust back for the pain and suffering I have caused in our marriage. I am a: liar, cheater, manipulator, deciever [sic], whore/prostitute lover, dishonest and disrespectul [sic].”

The two grievous misspellings don’t exactly help Torres’ case, given that it shows a distinct lack of attention to detail that may influence the level of believable contrition he might muster. The font is also questionable, a whimsical and almost child-like scrawl that calls the much-maligned Comic Sans to mind — greatly undermining the gravitas of the message he is clearly attempting to deliver.

In the short span that has elapsed since the image first went live approximately 48 hours ago, nearly 2,000 Instagram users have offered the dreadful tattoo apology a like. Almost 500 users took the time to pen comments in the appropriate section, with most of those chiming in doing so to mock or to ridicule the effort.

“Uh no boo you get a divorce if your man is this bad wtf,” one user wrote, while another quipped, “As a tattooist I wonder why you would even do this for someone…”

Cheating, infidelity, adultery — whatever one chooses to call it — as a serious and unfortunately commonplace occurrence within many modern marriages. According to recent research findings produced by the Institute of Family Studies, 20 percent of men and 16 percent of women admitted to having engaged in sexual relations with someone other than their spouse. Older men are more likely to stray than younger men, perhaps surprisingly, and women are less likely to cheat at any age — except between the ages of 18 to 29.

No matter what the nature of your relationship, one can hopefully take solace in the fact that making apologies made up of misspelled ink in a juvenile font is not in their immediate future.