Donald Trump Thanks Kanye West For His ‘Kind Words’ After The Rapper Tweets His Support

West tweeted his support for Trump on January 1.

President Donald Trump recently tweeted his thanks to Kanye West after the rapper tweeted his support of him, Complex is reporting. West has garnered backlash in the past for his controversial comments endorsing Trump. According to the New York Post, West seemingly decided to step back from the world of politics and appeared to denounce Trump last October.

“My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in,” West tweeted on October 30, 2018.

Now, it appears that West has changed his tune, once again tweeting out support of the current U.S. president.

“Trump all day,” he tweeted on January 1. “Just so in 2019 you know where I stand.”

He then went on to say he would go back to wearing his “Make America Great Again” hat, which he had stopped wearing for a time after receiving criticism.

“One of my favorite of many things about what the Trump hat represents to me is that people can’t tell me what to do because I’m black,” he tweeted.

On January 5, Trump responded to West’s praise via Twitter.

“Thank you to Kanye West for your nice words,” Trump wrote. “Criminal Justice Reform is now law — passed in a very bipartisan way!”

Criminal justice reform has been an issue that West and his wife, Kim Kardashian, are both very passionate about. The couple became more vocal about the issue after they learned about a grandmother named Alice Marie Johnson, who was serving a life term for a nonviolent drug offense and money laundering charges. Kardashian actively fought for her release and even met with Trump at the White House to discuss her case. Trump eventually granted Johnson clemency.

On January 3, Kardashian tweeted that she was excited about Trump having granted clemency for another inmate, Matthew Charles. Charles was set to serve a decade for dealing drugs. He was initially released from jail in 2016 as he kept a clean record while serving time, and revisions were made to a drug law that contributed to his sentencing. He was sent back to prison within the same year, with the court ruling that the changes made to the law did not apply to “career criminals.” Now, Charles will be returning home after Trump’s intervention.

Last month, Trump signed the First Step Act, which “reduces mandatory minimum sentences in certain instances and expands on ‘good time credits’ for well-behaved prisoners looking for shorter sentences.” Fans of West are speculating that these new developments surrounding prison reform may have motivated West to begin vocalizing his support of the president again.