Kendall Jenner Will Reveal A Long Held Secret About Herself On Twitter Sunday Night, Per ‘Radar Online’

Kendall Jenner will take to her Twitter on Sunday night to open up about a long held secret that the model will share with her fans, in hopes to bring awareness to whatever the cause may be, and help others who might be in the same position as her.

As Radar Online reported, mom and manager Kris Jenner shared a video clip of her daughter, wearing a simple white tee shirt while speaking directly to the camera, and said that whatever the mystery Kendall has to reveal will hopefully help and inspire others. In her Tweet, Kris gushed about how brave her daughter Kendall is, and how she hopes that her revelation will help foster a positive dialogue.

“When I was 14, I could’t reach as many people as I can now. Now that I’m 22 and I have this whole thing behind me, I can speak to so many people, and just be like, ‘I can help you. And it’s ok. And I experience it, I’m very normal, and like, I understand you. I can connect with you,” Kendall said in the video.

In another Tweet posted by Kris, the KUWTK star told fans of the family to be prepared to be moved. Though neither Kris or Kendall gave a hint to what the model could possibly be revealing, many fans replied to Kris’ Tweet and surmised that Kendall will likely open up about her struggle with anxiety.

After her sister, Kim, was held at gunpoint in Paris, Kendall was also the victim of a breaking and entering episode that resulted in her also being robbed. Kendall told her family on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that both incidents had triggered her anxiety, and that she was having a hard time processing the traumatic events.

“There’s a lot that happened this past year, starting with like, Kim’s robbery. Then I got robbed. That’s why I don’t really like going out anymore. That’s why I don’t tweet, that’s why I don’t Instagram. That gives me anxiety, too. I swear, it’s the craziest thing,” Kendall said when opening up to her family.

I’m so proud of my darling @KendallJenner for being so brave and vulnerable. Seeing you share her most raw story in order to make a positive impact for so many people and help foster a positive dialogue is a testament to the incredible woman you’ve become. pic.twitter.com/rJUXdN2Wmq — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) January 5, 2019

Kendall shared that she used acupuncture, mediation, and sound bathing to help control her anxiety, but processing the actual feelings was the key to keeping the anxious episodes at bay, ABC News reported. Just before jetting off to Milan for a fashion show, she said that she felt that no one in her family had been able to really process what had happened, and shared that it’s hard to get her brain to slow down enough to think about what really went on, and what it meant to the family.

“Anxiety is all mental, so you have to try and find your ways around it. I try and maintain it, but sometimes it’s out of your control. But I think I’m very blessed to be in the situation I’m in, and every year that I do fashion months it gets a little bit easier. It’s really exciting. I still look forward to it every year,” Kendall added.