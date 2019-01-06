Sara Sampaio Rocks Bright Blue Bikini At The Beach In Maldives

Sara Sampaio rocked a bright blue bikini on Instagram while enjoying her getaway in the Maldives, as her swimsuit complemented the beautiful blue of the ocean. She shared a series of three photos, which she captioned “Never not posing.” That might be a nod to model Camille Kostek who loves to promote the phrase, “Never not dancing.” At any rate, Sara struck several poses, a couple laying down in the shallow waters and one on her knees. She wore her hair down and slicked back, and accessorized with earrings and a bracelet. Fans responded, “Omggg yessss,” “I LOVE U,” and “Amazing! Lots of love from Latvia.”

The model’s Instagram Stories also revealed more of the tropical paradise, including a video of the beautiful ocean scenery along with video selfies of herself posing in front of the hotel coastline. She also posed with a beer bottle while in the water, and shared a view from inside her hotel room. Another recent post shows Sara posing next to her friend, which she captioned, “PRetty Lorena.”

It appears that Sara has been in the Maldives since enjoying New Years celebrations there, and has since been keeping her fans well updated on her trip.

It’s no surprise to see Sampaio enjoying her travels, considering that traveling is one thing that all successful models are constantly doing. She previously told The Cut about her attitudes towards jetting around the world.

“I’m very lucky that when it comes to planes, I just pass out. I just sleep on the plane, it’s my time. I’m not on the computer, I’m disconnected from the outside world. It’s the only time ever that I can disconnect.”

Plus she revealed that “I have to text my mom every time I land. I once didn’t in the beginning of my career and she yelled at me and I’m like, Mom, chill. And she’s like, ‘No, you have to text me!’ So now every time I land, I either already have a text from her like, ‘Did you land?’ or I’ll text ‘Just landed! and everything is fine!’ It’s kind of cute.”

And prior to being in the Maldives, Sara shared a photo of herself at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Abu Dhabi in the UAE. The striking photo showed her wearing a blue head cover and the intricate white-and-gold columns in the mosque. It’ll be exciting to see what else the model has planned for the upcoming year.