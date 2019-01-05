WWE Spoilers: Multiple Huge Returns Set For ‘Monday Night Raw’ – Brock Lesnar Is Back

The first "Monday Night Raw" of 2019 looks like it is going to be a big one.

It’s a brand new year and Vince McMahon has already said that things are going to be different in WWE with a shake-up that will change the course. This week, the very first Monday Night Raw of 2019 will take place, and it’s shaping up to be quite the spectacle. Not only will there be the continued build-up for the Royal Rumble in a few weeks, but there are going to be a number of huge returns which include legends John Cena and Brock Lesnar.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, both Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair are going to be on the show, but not for the happiest of reasons. The wrestling legends will be on Raw to pay tribute to famous wrestling announcer “Mean” Gene Okerlund who passed away this week at the age of 76.

There is still plenty of wrestling action going on, though, and numerous returns are going to pave the way toward the big pay-per-view. Matches need to be set up and participants in the Royal Rumble matches need to be announced, and that is why each episode of Raw is huge.

The official website of WWE issued their weekly preview for Monday Night Raw, and there are going to be a number of gigantic names in one building.

Hulk Hogan returns to Raw to celebrate the life of longtime friend “Mean” Gene Okerlund

It’s going to be quite sad to see the tributes to “Mean” Gene Okerlund, but also very touching at the same time. Hulk Hogan will be on hand to honor his friend, and there is a good chance that a number of others will be there as well.

The Beast and The Monster under the same roof

For the first time in a long time, Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman are going to be in the same place at the same time. They’re scheduled to face off for Lesnar’s WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble, but what damage will they do if meeting face-to-face on Raw?

WWE

John Cena is back

This past week, John Cena returned to WWE television on SmackDown Live where he teamed with Becky Lynch for a big tag match victory. Now, he’s heading over to Team Red, but no-one really knows what the former champion could possibly have in store.

Elias takes on Baron Corbin

Elias is truly a rising star on Monday Night Raw, and he’s prepared to take out anyone who gets in his way. This week, it will be former “Acting General Manager” Baron Corbin as the two have a one-on-one match, and Elias is ready to play a victory tune once again.

The Revival vie for Raw Tag Team Titles in Lumberjack Match

The team of Bobby Roode and Chad Gable have already successfully defended their Raw Tag Team Championship once against the Revival, but can they do it again? Well, Gable pinned Scott Dawson for the victory, but it was Dash Wilder who was the legal man at the time.

The Revival has every reason to be upset, and that is why they’ve been granted another shot at the titles. This time, though, plenty of other WWE superstars will surround the ring as it’s going to be a Lumberjack Match.

WWE

“A Moment of Bliss” debuts

Little Miss Bliss is getting her very own show on Monday Night Raw, and it will make an explosive debut this week. “A Moment of Bliss” will welcome its first guest ever and it is going to be none other than Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey.

Is the “old” Seth Rollins back?

Seth Rollins has had his will and drive questioned by Triple H, and it looks like “The Architect” has taken things to heart. He took it out by showing ruthless aggression to Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush, and he may look to take it out on Dean Ambrose this week in hopes of getting the WWE Intercontinental Title back.

2018 is out and 2019 is in, and it looks as if Vince McMahon is focusing on keeping his promise to the fans with shaking things up. The very first Monday Night Raw of the new year looks really good on paper, and fans simply hope that it will deliver. Along with the build-up for the Royal Rumble, there are plenty of returns, but will everyone be safe with Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman in one place?