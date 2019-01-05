A New Video From ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Proves Jon Snow Knows Nothing About Tea

A new contest from online fundraising platform Omaze is giving Game of Thrones fans the chance to have tea with Jon Snow himself, actor Kit Harington. But based on the video they made to promote the contest — which you can watch for yourself below — you better not let Harington brew the drink himself. The amusing clip plays up Jon Snow’s know-nothing reputation, as Kit declares “If it’s on a tree, it’s good for tea!” and adds cola to his kettle for an extra punch of flavor.

Entertainment Weekly notes that the whole thing is a fundraiser for U.K. charity Mencap, an association devoted to helping people with learning disabilities and their families. The more you donate, the more chances you have of winning tea time with Kit Harington at the Groucho Club in London. Also included in the prize package? Travel costs and VIP tickets to Harington’s latest play, True West. It tells the tale of two estranged brothers that are forced to spend time together as they house-sit for their mother in Southern California. Written by acclaimed playwright Sam Shepard, the production marks the first U.K. performance of the play since Shepard’s death in July of 2017.

The Game of Thrones star has been setting the stage on fire recently, starring in a production of Doctor Faustus between filming for season seven and eight. As Inquisitr notes, that play saw him strip completely naked. And while we haven’t heard of any full frontal nudity in True West, Harington did shave off his Stark beard in favor of a 1980s ‘stache for the role.

Inquisitr reports that tea plays an important part in keeping Kit Harington’s marriage to actress Rose Leslie healthy. Spoiler alert: Leslie played Ygritte, one of the many Game of Thrones characters who didn’t make it to the final season. Now Rose has been forced to put a system in place to stop her husband from spoiling the end of the show for her.

“I for sure ask Kit not to show me his excitement after he has read an episode, simply because I don’t want to read anything in his eyes,” Leslie said. “So, when he’s at the other end of the room and reading the episode, it’s like no, we are not going to have eye contact for a long time. Go make a cup of tea. Calm down.”

Perhaps it will be that tea method that keeps him from spilling the beans and spoiling the upcoming eighth season of Game of Thrones to whoever wins this contest? With the final episodes set to start airing on HBO in April of 2019, it almost seems a shame to let the ending be spoiled at this point. Almost.