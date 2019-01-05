Kim Kardashian Flashes Underwear In Figure-Hugging Dress During Miami Outing With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian was seen out and about with her husband Kanye West in Miami on Saturday, where she suffered a slight wardrobe malfunction when she accidentally flashed her Spanx for a moment.

The power couple were spotted exiting a hotel in Miami just one day after visiting their new luxury condo, which Kanye reportedly bought for $14 million. The 38-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star showed off her enviable curves in a light-blue and gray skintight dress, which accentuated her hourglass figure and also featured a sexy leg slit, as reported by the Daily Mail. She paired the ensemble with strappy turquoise stilettos and a small hand purse, while letting her signature raven locks cascade down her back in a wavy style with a mid-part. But at one point, Kim accidentally flashed her underwear, which she quickly fixed by pulling the figure-hugging dress as she walked alongside her rapper husband.

Kanye, meanwhile, opted for a much more casual outfit, wearing a fluorescent yellow t-shirt, gray pants, and a navy-blue long coat. He sported his recently-dyed blonde hair, as well as a chain necklace and a pair of cool beige boots. The two held hands as they strolled around Miami, visiting some of its most upscale stores, including the high-end boutique the Webster.

Kim Kardashian Wears Form-Fitting Dress While Shopping with Kanye West in Miami pic.twitter.com/Yr7ToQzQoB — Maurizio Glovia (@MaurizioGlovia) January 5, 2019

Just a day earlier, the two were pictured checking out their new million-dollar condo, which Kanye bought Kim as a Christmas gift. They were all smiles as they toured the new house, even locking lips at one point while happily checking the view from their balcony. The luxury condo, located in the 18-story beachfront property Faena House (a.k.a the Billionaire Beach Bunker), is 4,700 sq ft, and it features four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a big terrace. As reported by the Daily Mail, Kim and Ye plan on splitting their time between the new Miami condo and their Hidden Hills mansion in Los Angeles, California.

Besides, the couple have yet another reason to be happy, as it has been revealed that their expecting a fourth child via surrogate mother. The baby boy is reportedly due in May, and he will join siblings North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, who was also born via surrogacy pregnancy in January last year. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the KKW Beauty mogul and the Yeezy founder had to use a new surrogate mother, as their first one, who they often praised, was unavailable due to the fact that she was already pregnant with her own child.