Christian Maire, Convicted Of Leading Global Child Porn Ring, Beaten To Death In Prison

When Christian Maire was convicted last year of leading a global child pornography ring, one of his victims predicted that he was “gonna get the hell beat out of him” in prison.

That eerie prediction came true this week after Maire was attacked and beaten to death while behind bars, the New York Post reported. The Upstate New York man had been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison after the FBI found he was the leader of an internet group called “The Bored Group” that posed as adolescent boys to convince young girls to share naked pictures and videos of themselves. Members of the group also shared other child pornography of children as young as infants, investigators said.

As the Detroit News reported, Maire’s trial drew considerable interest and had many angry victims show up at his sentencing. One 20-year-old victim expressed happiness with Maire’s 40-year prison sentence and predicted that he would face danger behind bars.

“That’s basically life,” the unnamed victim told the Detroit News. “And he’s gonna get the hell beat out of him.”

Maire was also chided by U.S. District Judge Stephen Murphy, who said that Maire and other members of the child pornography sharing group “shattered so many lives.”

“I never thought I could sink this low. I apologize to all of my victims,” Murphy said at Maire’s sentencing. “I took advantage of your youth and trust and put my own selfishness above your dignity.”

Christian Maire worked as the co-founder of a computer graphics company in Binghamton, New York. Other members of The Bored Group were also computer specialists, the Detroit News reported.

Christian Maire, 40, who had been in the low-security prison since May 29. died Tuesday night at a hospital several hours after the fight. He was killed less than one month after being sentenced. https://t.co/ZEOkXe9D1c via @detroitnews — Robert Snell (@robertsnellnews) January 4, 2019

Police said Maire and another member of the group came under attack by inmates at Milan federal prison outside of Detroit. While exact details of the fatal attack were not entirely clear, a source told the Detroit News that at least one of the attacking inmates was armed with a makeshift knife. Maire’s exact cause of death was not released.

Authorities said at least seven other prisoners were involved in the attack on Christian Maire, which took place in the prison’s housing unit. Staff members were able to separate the inmates and end the fight, which left two other prison staff members with minor injuries.

Maire’s lawyer, Mark Kriger, said after the killing that it was a “horrible tragedy and it seems something like this should have been able to be avoided.”