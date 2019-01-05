Ben Shapiro Mocks Idea That He’s Obsessed With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez While Constantly Tweeting About Her

Shapiro's Twitter page is awash with mentions of the freshman congresswoman.

Ben Shapiro is mocking the idea that he and other conservatives are obsessed with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a freshman congresswoman who he has tweeted and written about dozens of times in the last few days.

The internet helped remind him of that.

On Friday, the young conservative media darling took to Twitter to mock people who believe that conservatives are overly fixated with the new member of Congress, who has openly shared her Democratic Socialist ideals. Shapiro’s tweet came after many conservative media figures mockingly shared a video of Ocasio-Cortez dancing in her teenage years, which led to pushback from people who found the video funny.

In his tweet, Ben Shapiro laid out his critique of her policy ideas and pushed back against those who claimed that conservatives are simply obsessed with knocking her down a peg. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had floated the idea of returning to a 70 percent top tax rate that would be used to fund what is being pegged as the “Green New Deal,” which would make significant investments in alternative energy and reduce carbon emissions to address climate change.

But as many people pointed out to Shapiro, he seems to be quite fixated on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez himself. The conservative news site that Shapiro founded, The Daily Wire, has written about Ocasio-Cortez many times and he has personally made dozens of tweets about her.

“The Daily Wire has run 5 [different] articles in the last 48hrs on AOC, one of which was an irate op-ed repeatedly calling her ‘ignorant’ and ‘dangerous.’ Ben’s Tweeted about her 20+ [times] since yesterday afternoon, virtually all of which were standalones and unprompted,” one commenter pointed out.

Media: AOC IS THE WAVE OF THE FUTURE! SHE'S SOOOO IMPORTANT!

Conservatives: Okay. That's scary. Her policy is insane.

Media: LOOK, SHE'S DANCING! YOU HATE THAT!

Conservatives: Nah, her policy is just insane.

Media: WHY ARE YOU SO OBSESSED WITH HER? — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 4, 2019

Ben Shapiro isn’t the only conservative figure showing disproportionate attention to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez since her shocking primary win over longtime Democrat Joe Crowley, and her subsequent win the in 2018 midterm election. As Mother Jones noted, longtime Republican campaign consultant and political pundit Ed Rollins, who operates the largest pro-Trump Super PAC, called her “the little girl” in an appearance on Lou Dobbs Tonight.

Ocasio-Cortez, never one to back away from a fight online, had a sharp response for Rollins.

GOP loves to insult my intelligence, yet offers *this* as their best + most seasoned opposition to my policy proposals. If anything, this dude is a walking argument to tax misogyny at 100% ???? Republicans rob everyone the opportunity of real policy debate by resorting to this. https://t.co/Yk3BTHbtxv — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 5, 2019

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has had some fun with the sudden interest in her dancing skills. Not long after being sworn into Congress this week, she shared a short video of herself dancing outside her new Congressional office.

I hear the GOP thinks women dancing are scandalous. Wait till they find out Congresswomen dance too! ???????? Have a great weekend everyone 🙂 pic.twitter.com/9y6ALOw4F6 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 4, 2019

Ben Shapiro may be curbing his own interest in Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. After tweeting about the media obsession with her, Shapiro cut back and only tweeted about her three more times in the next day.