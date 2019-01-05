Very Pregnant Amy Schumer Copies Emily Ratajkowski’s Tiny Bikini, Says ‘Fits Like A Very Small Glove’

The comedian has been happy to share updates from her difficult pregnancy.

Anything Emily Ratajkowski can do, Amy Schumer can do as well.

The comedian took to Instagram on Saturday to share a picture of a skimpy bikini she got from friend Ratajkowski’s swimsuit collection. The very pregnant Schumer posed with her arms in the air and the bikini struggling to keep her covered, then included the caption, “Thanks for the bathing suit @emrata fits like a very small glove.”

Amy Schumer hasn’t been shy to share the ups and downs of her pregnancy, including posing playfully in a bikini while sharing some details of the difficult pregnancy.

“I puke anything I eat up until 4pm. But then I’m like…” she captioned on a video of herself running on the beach while wearing a floral swimsuit.

Schumer has been suffering from a condition called hyperemesis gravidarum, commonly called extreme morning sickness. This condition can lead to nausea that lasts throughout the day, leading to vomiting and sometimes weight loss. As the Daily Mail noted, this condition also afflicted Duchess Kate Middleton during her pregnancies, leading to a few trips to the hospital to treat dehydration.

Schumer, who announced in October that she is expecting her first child, has shared with fans the trials of the condition.

“Everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I’ve been even more ill this trimester. I have hyperemesis and it blows,” she wrote on Instagram in November.

Schumer shared another very graphic update just before the new year.

“I have felt like I have food poisoning for 5 months but yesterday My body gave me the gift of pooping,” she wrote. “The kind you want to take a picture of and send to your sister. So you do and she asks you to please not do that and for all that I am grateful. Happy Sunday guys. I hope you take a really good poop today!”

Schumer has used her social media to raise awareness of the condition, including some very personal updates about the sickness she has felt as a result.

As the Daily Mail noted, Schumer and Ratajkowski have formed a friendship around their common political interests, with both being arrested last year at protests of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination hearings after he faced several accusations of sexual assault.

Amy Schumer appears to be getting some bikini tips from her actress/model friend. Emily Ratajkowski is famous for sharing racy pictures of her very revealing swimwear, garnering an Instagram following of more than 20 million.