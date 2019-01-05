Azealia Banks Warns She Has ‘Plenty More Dirt To Spill’ On Elon Musk

The rapper lashed out at Musk after his legal team accused her of 'making bold and sometimes unverified claims.'

Azealia Banks is not happy about a recent court filing from Elon Musk’s lawyers that paints the rap star as an unstable liar. The Guardian reports that Musk is currently embroiled in a shareholder lawsuit that claims Twitter comments on taking Tesla private constituted market manipulation, costing the plaintiffs hundreds of millions of dollars. They were requesting subpoenas for Musk’s musician girlfriend Grimes and Azealia Banks, who reportedly spent the weekend at Musk’s house at the time of his controversial tweets.

“It is evident that this is really more of an effort to sensationalize these proceedings than a legitimate attempt to preserve evidence,” Musk’s attorney Dean Kristy wrote in his filing objecting to the subpoena of Banks. But he may have gone too far in his attempts to portray Azealia as too unreliable and over the top to involve in the lawsuit.

Banks posted a screenshot on Instagram with some quotes from the legal document, including a passage saying “she is a veteran of long and nonsensical beefs” and “has a history of making bold and sometimes unverified claims.”

“Not enough that they took my phone and tried tampering with evidence, they are STILL slighting me like I don’t have plenty more dirt to spill on Elon,” Banks wrote. “He thinks this is a game. I’m now even more angered by the fact that his lawyer is falsely stating I lied after being vindicated in both incidents with Russell Crowe and Jack Dorsey. This is going to get extremely ugly.”

“I may be a lot of things but a liar is not one of them. Elon will learn very soon who is more powerful of us two.”

Banks is referring to an incident in 2016 where she and Russell Crowe reportedly got into an altercation at a party that ended with the Australian actor spitting on her. While other attendees at the event sided with Crowe at first, Wu-Tang member RZA later admitted Crowe did indeed spit on Banks.

“Look, he spit at her,” he said on The Breakfast Club radio show (via Billboard). “I saw that.”

Similar claims from Azealia Banks that Twitter founder Jack Dorsey had sent her clippings of his hair to create an amulet were also confirmed in a Vanity Fair feature on Dorsey (via Vice), but only after initial headlines had generated a ton of scorn for Banks.

GUYS THIS IS NOT A DRILL AZEALIA BANKS IS REALLY OUT HERE ROASTING ELON MUSK IM FUCKING SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/DoJHXV5IiK — Taha (@ItsTahaa) August 13, 2018

As for Banks and Elon Musk, Azealia made numerous since-deleted Twitter posts about her weekend spent at his mansion working on a musical collaboration with his girlfriend Grimes.

“Lol I waited around all weekend while Grimes coddled her boyfriend for being too stupid to know not to go on Twitter while on acid,” she wrote.

At the same time, Musk was tweeting that he had secured funding to take his electric car company Tesla Motors private at $420 a share. As Inquisitr reported, Musk was forced to resign as Tesla chairman and fined $20 million over the claims, which turned out to be untrue.

At the time, Musk told Gizmodo he “has never even met [Banks] or communicated with her in any way.”