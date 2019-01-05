Raven Gates, Adam Gottschalk Ring In New Year Together, ‘BIP’ Fans Wonder If Engagement News Is On The Horizon

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk fell in love with one another a couple of summers ago on Bachelor in Paradise and they’ve been together ever since. They didn’t get engaged during filming like some couples do, but both Raven and Adam have been pretty open in saying that they were headed in that direction. A lot of fans have been anxiously waiting for news from the two that there’s been an official proposal, and some wonder if that may have quietly happened recently.

As the Inquisitr shared last July, Raven moved from Arkansas to Dallas, Texas to live with Adam. She explained that at some point back then, Gottschalk had asked Gates how she would feel about a winter engagement. At the time, she told him that would be great by her, but that she didn’t want to know anything more as she wanted to be surprised.

Not long ago, Adam and Raven went on an amazing trip to Asia and many Bachelor in Paradise fans watched and waited to see if Gottschalk would pop the question during the vacation. Ultimately, it seemed that he didn’t, so engagement-watch has stayed in full effect. Now, after a sentimental post Gates posted recently, fans are again wondering if maybe they’ve taken that big step of getting engaged.

On New Year’s Day, Raven posted a set of snapshots on Instagram showing her dressed up and with Adam. It looks like the photos were probably from their New Year’s Eve celebrations and they looked gorgeous. Gates wrote about how she never thought she’d have a love like this and she thanked fans for all of their comments and kind words.

Quite a few of Gates’s followers asked if they had missed news of an engagement while others asked if the two would get engaged, married, and have babies already. Raven has built up a following of 1 million people on Instagram, and more than 100,000 of her fans have liked that adorable post.

Some Bachelor fans wonder if Adam and Raven might be engaged, and are perhaps holding onto the news to share during Monday’s premiere with Colton Underwood. It is expected that there will be updates from many fan-favorites and engagement news would be exciting news to reveal publicly like that.

If Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk aren’t engaged yet, it definitely appears that Bachelor in Paradise fans can expect to see it happen soon. All signs point toward these two getting married at some point and those who love the duo are ready to celebrate this news whenever it is revealed.