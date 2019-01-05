‘This Is Us’ Winter Premiere: What Have The Pearsons Been Doing For ‘The Last Seven Weeks?’ [Photos]

The second half of the season kicks off in the present day as the Big Three deal with life-changing events.

It has been nearly seven weeks since the last episode of This Is Us aired, before the NBC drama went on a lengthy holiday hiatus. Now, just ahead of the return of the show on January 15, the network has released new photos for the episode, titled “The Last Seven Weeks.” Based on the photos, much of the episode will be set in the present day, decades after Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and his brother Nicky (Michael Angarano) served in Vietnam.

An episode synopsis posted by the Futon Critic reads, “Randall’s campaign comes to a close. Kevin meets someone from Zoe’s past. Kate and Toby get ready for the baby.”

In case you need a refresher, before the break, Randall (Sterling K. Brown) started a campaign for city council just as his wife Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) lost her job and daughter Tess (Eris Baker) opened up about her sexual orientation. Kate and Toby (Chrissy Metz, Chris Sullivan) were knee-deep in pregnancy as they prepare to welcome a baby but after a high-risk pregnancy. And Kevin and Zoe (Justin Hartley, Melanie Liburd) traveled to Vietnam to look for clues about Jack’s past, and found out—spoiler alert!—that Jack’s brother Nicky did not die in the war.

New photos posted by NBC, which you can see below, show Randall at his campaign headquarters—not necessarily looking happy—and Toby and Kate in their baby boy’s nursery.

Ron Batzdorff / NBC Ron Batzdorff / NBC

There are also a lot of photos of Kevin and Zoe, and Christmas décor is still up in many of the photos.

On the midseason This Is Us finale episode, “The Beginning is the End is the Beginning,” future flash forwards showed some members of the family preparing to go see “her,” which viewers finally found out was Rebecca (Mandy Moore.) The final fall epode of This Is Us ended with future Beth instructing an assistant to get a Pin the Tail on the donkey game ahead of the visit. Longtime fans of the show know that the birthday party game was a Pearson family favorite when the Big Three were growing up.

This Is Us executive producer Isaac Apatker told the Wrap the show will not move past this particular future timeline and that it will be the series’ ending timeline.

“This future timeline is sort of the furthest that we’ll go in these characters lives and where our series will wrap up,” Aptaker said.

This Is Us returns on Tuesday, Jan. 15 with “The Last Seven Weeks” at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.