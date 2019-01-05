Busty ‘Playboy’ Playmate Sara Underwood Shows Off Serious Underboob, Goes Braless In Sexy Jungle Snapshot

Busty Playboy Playmate Sara Jean Underwood is well-known for her provocative poses and stunning figure, but it appears that she has ratcheted up the heat in a recent share made to popular social media platform Instagram.

Backgrounded by thick foliage, mossy loam, and squat ferns — it appears as if Sara was the subject of this particular photograph while standing in the midst of a jungle, or a rainforest. This aesthetic is further solidified by the American model’s choice of clothing, all army green, and a safari-inspired hat which rests upon her golden locks. A severely cropped shirt, however, is the star of the show — revealing a fair bit of the model’s feminine assets in the process. Given the tight fabric which clings to her ample bust, it becomes clear to Sara’s captive audience that the seductive starlet has opted to go braless for her forest adventure.

Sara Underwood’s tawny tresses are styled short and come to rest about her neck and shoulders. Touching the brim of her hat with her left hand — and looking into the camera lens with a captivating breathy expression — the blonde bombshell conjures up a wild, feral look. High waisted olive pants fit the moss-laded milieu, blending in almost seamlessly with the background. The bottoms hug her hips and waist, accentuating her enviable silhouette and athletic physique.

Despite the image only having been posted for approximately 24 hours as of the writing of this article, it has already garnered a great deal of attention. Over 134,000 of Sara’s 9.2 million followers awarded the sexy snapshot with a like, and over 1,000 Instagram users took to the comments section to offer her congratulations.

In response to the former Playboy model’s question — a query which asked her audience to guess which color was her favorite — one user wrote, “I’d say, umm…..it doesn’t matter, but if you’re [sic] favorite color was as beautiful as you’re [sic] eyes then there would probably be a new color created. Memorizing [sic] like a rainbow. Love and happiness goes [sic] hand in hand.”

Sara Jean Underwood is perhaps most famous for her long stint as co-host of G4 television vehicle Attack of the Show! in addition to her modeling duties. She has made headlines most recently for going on a global adventure with boyfriend and photographer Jacob Witzling. Per Designboom, Witzling and Underwood have been touring the world in a heavily modified 1979 Ford F-250 pickup truck, complete with a micro-cabin attached to the truck bed.

The two seem very much in love, which may disappoint some of Sara’s more ardent admirers. Nonetheless, it appears that both Underwood and Witzling enter 2019 on a high note, and show no signs of stopping anytime soon.