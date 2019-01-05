Krystal Nielson & Chris Randone Tease Pregnancy News, ‘BIP’ Stars Quickly Backtrack & Claim They Were Joking

Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson have been doing well as a couple since they got engaged last summer on Bachelor in Paradise. He moved out to San Diego, California — where she was living — and the two moved into a new place together recently. Chris and Krystal sparked a lot of buzz recently when they seemingly revealed big news via social media, but they quickly changed course and said they’d been joking. Now fans are wondering if they accidentally slipped and shared big news earlier than they intended.

Us Weekly details how the situation played out while Chris and Krystal were doing a live chat via Instagram on Wednesday, January 2. At one point, Nielson said that they had exciting things coming up in 2019, and this in and of itself isn’t too surprising. The Bachelor in Paradise stars have been teasing big projects for a while now.

While Krystal didn’t share specifics, Chris piped up and said that his fiancee was pregnant, that he was going to be a dad, and that he was so excited. Nielson quickly told those who had tuned in to pretend they hadn’t heard what Randone said, adding that the couple was supposed to share the big news during the three-hour premiere of Colton Underwood’s Bachelor season on Monday, January 7.

Obviously, this supposed revelation got fans buzzing, and many started congratulating the Bachelor in Paradise stars. Things shifted soon after that as Randone started joking about baby names and the possibility they were having twins, and they didn’t add any further solid information before ending the live chat. However, they apparently started another live chat just minutes after finishing the first one and said they’d been joking about the pregnancy.

The Bachelor in Paradise stars went on to claim that they’d been kidding about Krystal being pregnant, saying that it came in part because they’d watched the movie Baby Mama the prior night. It all seems a bit suspect to fans, and it often falls flat when celebrity couples joke about being pregnant.

From the looks of their Instagram accounts, both Krystal and Chris are just moving on and acting as if they hadn’t said a thing about being pregnant. Both Bachelor in Paradise stars have been sharing plenty of photos lately, and Nielson definitely doesn’t appear pregnant in any of them. However, if they are expecting, it could still be early enough that she doesn’t have a noticeable baby bump yet.

Fans have been left hanging for now, but answers apparently will emerge one way or another during Colton’s Bachelor premiere on Monday night. It is expected that plenty of franchise stars will be sharing updates on what’s going on in their lives, and Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone will — seemingly — either confirm a pregnancy or reveal nothing of the sort.

If Nielson and Randone don’t share big baby news, it would — more or less — confirm they had indeed been joking in that live chat. Were Chris and Krystal joking about a baby on the way, or will the Bachelor in Paradise stars soon reveal big news? Either way, fans are thrilled that they’re still together and can’t wait to see what comes next for them.