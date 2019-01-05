Chrissy Teigen Is A Beach Beauty in Emerald Green, Shows Off Sleek New Hairstyle

Chrissy Teigen poses on the beach while on vacation.

Chrissy Teigen and her famous musical husband, John Legend, have taken their family on a secret getaway somewhere in the tropics. All we know is that they have plenty of sun and sand surrounding them. The model, who has become somewhat of an Instagram queen, has been keeping everyone updated with sweet photos from their awesome vacation.

The most recent snapshots that were shared by Teigen on her Instagram on Friday revealed her cute new haircut and featured a gorgeous emerald green dress. She took the opportunity to have her very own photo op with her hubby as her personal photographer. The twosome strolled onto the sandy beach with an iPhone in hand to snap the perfect shot.

The mom-of-two is seen posing underneath a slew of palm trees wearing a gorgeous emerald green one-shoulder dress. She is holding onto a gold silk handbag as well. Her new short haircut has been turned into a sleek bob for the evening. Her bangs are softly swept to one side and held back with a colorful headband. She is also wearing gold tiered earrings to complete the perfect outfit for date night.

The Hollywood couple took their two kids, daughter Luna, 2, and son Miles, seven months, on a family vacation to celebrate the beginning of a new year. John Legend let his famous wife have the spotlight as he is seen taking the photo of her. In a previous Instagram post, Teigen joked about him helping to support her Instagram obsession. She posted a video clip of the “All Of Me” singer doing his best to capture her beauty. She had this to say about it.

“thank u for always supporting my Instagram dreams. This train only moves because of you(r phone).. you are the tracks that lay the foundation.. creating a direct path to hope and possibilities of likes and curated content. what u do is important. I will never take u for granted, my king.”

Who was taking the video of Legend taking a photo? According to the Daily Mail, it was Chrissy Teigen’s hairstylist and good friend, Jen Atkin, who was said to be vacationing with the couple.

Other Instagram photos include that of Luna and Miles looking quite adorable and happy to be in a warm climate with their mom and dad. They have been seen boating, playing in the sand, and just hanging out looking as cute as ever. They are both growing up fast.

Be sure to keep tabs on Chrissy Teigan’s Instagram for more pictures of her family’s fun and adventures together.