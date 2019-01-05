Will Cheyenne Floyd, Cory Wharton Return To ‘Teen Mom OG’ Season 9? Amber Portwood And Bristol Palin May Quit

The couple joined the reality series last year.

Will Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton be a part of the Teen Mom OG Season 9 cast?

During an interview with Radar Online on January 4, Wharton confirmed he and Floyd would like to return to the show with their daughter, Ryder, but also said MTV has not yet officially asked them to come back.

“We want to return,” he said. “Hopefully there is another season. I’m sure you will see us again.”

According to the report, a couple of the show’s other stars, including Amber Portwood and Bristol Palin, may not be on board with a return. In fact, Portwood has publicly stated that she no longer wants to be featured on the show and accused MTV of ruining her name in an emotional Instagram video at the end of last year.

As for Palin, Radar Online said she “doesn’t want to do another season” because of MTV’s “aggressive” editing.

Meanwhile, Wharton believes he’s “lucky” to be featured on the reality show, which he and Floyd joined last summer following the exit of longtime star Farrah Abraham.

“We filmed a lot more sh*t than they ended up showing. They showed the convos they asked for you to have. The network has to make a show. We’re not producers, we’re talent. MTV did a great job,” he explained.

According to Cory Wharton, he doesn’t understand why Amber Portwood and his other co-stars complain about the way in which they are edited on the show. After all, the series isn’t a scripted show.

“Amber needs to know what she signed up for. The network is not making you say something. They’re not telling you what to say,” he noted.

Portwood first went public with her plans to quit Teen Mom OG on Twitter in November.

“I can’t do this anymore,” she wrote to her fans and followers, according to a report shared by E! News. “I have to quit this show. The heartache this show has put me through is too much to bear anymore. If I will not be shown then there’s nothing more to do.”

“My name will not get smeared anymore. I hope everyone is resting easy with the money they’ve made off of heartache and pain that I’ve endured,” the mother of two concluded.

Teen Mom OG Season 8 is currently airing on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.