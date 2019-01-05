Alexis Ren’s Cryptic ‘I Miss You’ Tweet Has ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Fans In A Frenzy Over Who She’s Missing

Fans of the ABC dancing show wonder if the model misses her showmance with Alan Bersten.

Alexis Ren is being cryptic again. The model and Dancing With the Stars Season 27 contestant posted a mysterious tweet that has fans wondering if she wants to get back together with her pro dancing partner, Alan Bersten.

The DWTS couple made headlines for their showmance on the ABC reality show, even sharing their first kiss as the cameras rolled, but they split up within weeks after the celebrity ballroom competition wrapped.

As previously shared by the Inquisitr, early last month, Alexis Ren told a fan on Instagram she and Alan Bersten were “focused on their careers and growing as individuals,” adding that the pro dancer was “on his own journey” while she traveled to Japan.

“Feelings aren’t black and white is neither is life,” Ren responded to a fan who asked if she and Alan were done. “We’re focused on our careers and growing as individuals. He’s an amazing person and I’m grateful he came into my life. He is on his own journey and I respect that.”

Team RenTen shippers were crushed, but now Alexis Ren is back to reveal that someone is on her mind. Unfortunately, it may not be Alan Bersten.

In a series of tweets, which you can see below, Alexis Ren wrote, “If you’re reading this, I miss you.” The 22-year-old model’s post sparked a ton of speculation from fans who assumed she was referring to Bersten and urged her to surprise him on the Dancing with the Stars Live! A Night to Remember tour, which runs through March.

About a half an hour later, Ren posted, “I’m so cryptic sorry guys,” before posting yet a third tweet the following day that showed her making a sad face and asking fellow DWTS contestant Milo Manheim to please pick up her Facetime call.

You can see Alexis Ren’s tweets below.

If you’re reading this, I miss you — Alexis Ren (@AlexisRenG) January 3, 2019

I’m so cryptic sorry guys ???? — Alexis Ren (@AlexisRenG) January 3, 2019

Alexis Ren has posted no photos with Alan Bersten since they went their separate ways shortly after the Dancing With the Stars finale in late November, but she did post one with pal Milo Manheim over her birthday weekend. The two are just friends—Manheim is only 17—although the Disney star did admit to Us Weekly that Alexis Ren is his biggest celebrity girl crush.

Meanwhile, Alan Bersten has been fairly quiet about his short showmance with Alexis Ren. When asked by Entertainment Tonight about the status of his relationship with Ren a few weeks after DWTS wrapped, the pro dancer simply responded that they were still “talking.”

But Bersten’s Dancing With the Stars: Live! A Night to Remember tour co-star, Witney Carson, added, “It’s like The Bachelor. It never really quite works after [the show is done].”