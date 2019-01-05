Watch Gisele Bundchen Dance In Tiny Red Bikini On The Beach

Gisele Bundchen is no stranger to the camera, but she absolutely sizzles in her latest social media offering. The 38-year-old posted a video of herself dancing in a tiny red string bikini on Instagram.

The Brazilian beauty flaunted her incredible body that is as toned as when she first started modeling 20 years ago. She donned a crimson bikini with a broad supporting strap which allowed her the freedom to move because of the support that the bra offers. The color and cut of the bikini also enhanced Bundchen’s cleavage.

She wore a bikini bottom in the same shade. The panties were high cut and clung to the supermodel’s backside. It is very hard to believe that Gisele is a mother of two based on the clip, yet her abs are rock hard and chiseled.

Bundchen finished off the look with earrings that sparkled as she danced, and an endearing flower tucked behind her ear. She also wore very little makeup, opting for some lipstick and a very natural eye. Gisele wore her hair in a disarray of tumbling waves which cascaded down her sun-kissed back.

The model did not seem to have a care in the world as she frolicked in the shallow water on the shore. In the background, the clear blue ocean mirrors her stunning beauty.

Bundchen has a massive following of 15 million fans who love keeping up to date with the life of the supermodel and her husband, legendary quarterback Tom Brady. Gisele posts regularly and keeps her fans’ interest as she goes about her daily life.

In the hour since Bundchen’s video clip was posted, it has garnered close to 650,000 views. Her fans are showing their love and appreciation for the model and cannot believe how well she has aged. They also seem to resonate with her message of living in the present and not to take time for granted.

Nearly 1,500 people took the time to post a comment to the photo. Many responded in Spanish, since Gisele also captioned the image in this language, and told Bundchen how they loved reading her posts in their mother tongue.

“Absolutely! This is so beautiful. You’re a beautiful heart and spirit. Thank you for sharing.”

“Timeless beauty!”

“Hello! I met you 20 years ago on @lidoparis stage! We performed together for the opening of Dior addict! You are still the biggest inspiration for me. Your life shines and it just mirrors the beautiful person you are.”

“I love your posts. There is so much beauty and peace within them.”