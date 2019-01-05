Mariah Carey Poses In Barely-There Bikini For New Pool Snap On Instagram

Mariah Carey is living her best life, and she wants the whole world to know it.

The singer flaunted her world-famous curves once again on Saturday, taking to Instagram to post a photo of herself wearing a barely-there bikini while enjoying a dip in the pool. The 49-year-old was all smiles in the candid shot, which she simply captioned “happy,” followed by a smiley emoji and a heart emoji. She’s clearly having the best time at the luxury resort she’s staying at in the Gustavia, the capital of the island of Saint Barthélemy (a.k.a St Barts for all the celebrities who flock there during the holiday season).

The R&B diva was seen wearing a sparkly lavender triangle bikini, which showcased her ample cleavage and flat stomach, and added further glitz to the look by keeping her rings and bracelets for the evening dip. She wore minimal makeup and let her signature honey-blonde locks cascade down her shoulders as she stood up to her torso in the waters of the luxurious swimming pool. According to the Daily Mail, Carey has been enjoying a tropical vacation on the Caribbean island ever since her New Year’s Eve concert at the A-list hotspot Nikki Beach.

Carey’s latest racy Instagram snaps have caused many of her 7.7 million followers to shower her with compliments, with her latest photo racking up over 70,000 likes and nearly 1,400 comments in under four hours. “Awee, love you MC!! I absolutely love seeing you happy!” one fan wrote, while another one said “I love this glow you have always been this beautiful. you haven’t aged a bit.” One other fan even joked, “It’s been confirmed….Mariah Carey is a VAMPIRE who will never age,” while another added “You deserve all this and so much more” in a touching comment that proves the 90s sensation still holds a loyal fan base.

On Friday, the artist was pictured wearing a wetsuit and going for a kayak session with her seven-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon. Also joining her on her Caribbean vacation is her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, whom she met when she hired him in 2006 for the $27.9 million-grossing Adventures of Mimi Tour. The couple were all smiles as they cruised the warm waters and posed for selfies together.

Fans of Carey can expect to catch her on her new Las Vegas residency, Number 1 to Infinity, which kicks off on February 13, at Caesars Palace’s Colosseum venue.