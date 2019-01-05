Trump Reportedly Goes On Expletive-Laden Rant In Meeting, Blames Nancy Pelosi For ‘Motherf***er’ Comment

Trump has been unable to make the Democrats budge.

Donald Trump reportedly went on an expletive-laden rant in a closed-door meeting called to end the ongoing government shutdown with Democrats and blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for Rashida Tlaib’s “motherf***er” comment, according to the Daily Beast.

According to sources present at the meeting, Trump kicked it off with a rant lasting roughly 15 minutes in which he blamed the Democrats for the shutdown and for not acquiescing to the $5.6 billion demand he has made for the border wall with Mexico. Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, both of whom were present at the meeting, tried to convince Trump to end the government shutdown latest by Tuesday, but not only did the President not concede to the demand, he reportedly threatened the Democrats of keeping the government closed for “years” if that’s what it took to get his wall, reports the Beast.

Trump went off subject and discussed the names of the Democrats who reportedly want him impeached. He then blamed Nancy Pelosi for recently-elected House representative Rashida Tlaib’s comment in which she called for Trump’s impeachment and used the word “motherf***er” to describe him. The Inquisitr reported yesterday that Tlaib, the first Palestinian-American to be elected into Congress, had called to “impeach the “motherfu***er” during a Move On campaign event on Thursday evening. Trump was reportedly miffed with what Tlaib had called him and he blamed Pelosi for her comment. According to sources, Pelosi was exasperated at Trump and did not quite understand why he would blame her for what Tlaib said.

The report also claims that Trump warned the Democrats that any impeachment efforts would come to naught since he was too popular to be impeached.

Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell was also present but as is usual during such meetings, he hardly intervened or made any substantial comments. Whatever little he said involved urging Democrats to continue working through the weekend to end the shutdown impasse.

One source said that Trump was fuming during his long tirade and used the word “f**” at least three times. Another source also present at the meeting told the Beast that Trump used the word, but did not so do three times. Most remarkably, however, Trump bizarrely stated that he did not want to use the word “shutdown” to describe the current impasse, but instead called it a “strike”. As the article noted, federal workers are working without payment as the partial government shutdown continues, which is the very opposite of what a “strike” means.