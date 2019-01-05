‘Mean Girls’ Couple Lindsay Lohan & Jonathan Bennett Reunite

'His hair looks sexy pushed back.'

Despite it being 15 years since Mean Girls was released, people still spout quotes from the movie and post memes related to the movie on social media like it debuted yesterday.

Fans of the movie received a real treat when the official Twitter page for Lindsay Lohan’s Beach House – a new MTV reality show premiering in just a few days – shared a photo featuring a reunion of Mean Girl co-stars Lindsay Lohan and Jonathan Bennett.

The photo featured Jonathan with a vibrant smile on his face as he had his arm wrapped around Lindsay with his hand resting on her shoulder. Instead of smiling, Lohan decided to go with duck lips.

For those who are unfamiliar with the movie Mean Girls, Lohan played the role of Cady Heron and Bennett played the role of Aaron Samuels.

“Cady Heron is a hit with The Plastics, the A-list girl clique at her new school, until she makes the mistake of falling for Aaron Samuels, the ex-boyfriend of alpha Plastic Regina George,” the synopsis of the movie on IMDb reads.

By the end of the hour and 37-minute movie, Lohan’s character manages to snag the guy.

Unsurprisingly, the photo reunion of Lindsay and Jonathan quickly sent Mean Girls‘ fans swooning as they showered the post with 100 re-tweets and just shy of 1,000 likes in just 12 hours since the photo was published.

It also didn’t take long for hardcore fans of the movie to start quoting the film in the comment section of the post.

“His hair looks sexy pushed back,” one individual penned in the comments.

A second chimed in: “Tell Aaron his hair looks sexy pushed back!”

One individual even posted an animated picture of Gretchen Wieners (played by Lacey Chabert) saying her signature line, “That’s so fetch!”

Quick, someone check the calendar. October 3rd came early this year!!! ???? @lindsaylohan and @JonathanBennett are talking all things #LohanBeachClub after the series premiere this Tuesday, January 8th at 8/7c on @mtv! ???? pic.twitter.com/J9hiTN1Y84 — Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club (@lohanbeachclub) January 4, 2019

There were also a few people who felt as though it didn’t look like Bennett had aged despite the fact that it has been a decade and a half since he played the role of Aaron in Mean Girls.

Fans of Lohan also couldn’t help but point out how great the actress looked in the photo.

“@lindsaylohan and @JonathanBennett are talking all things #LohanBeachClub after the series premiere this Tuesday, January 8th at 8/7c on @mtv,” the official Twitter page penned in the caption of the photo explaining why Bennett and Lohan were reuniting.

For those who are unfamiliar with Lindsay Lohan’s Beach House, it is a new MTV reality series that follows Lohan as she works on her business and launches her own club in Mykonos.

A queen on her throne! ???????? #LohanBeachClub premieres Tuesday, January 8th at 8/7c on @mtv! pic.twitter.com/5HHLpCeQSF — Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club (@lohanbeachclub) January 3, 2019

Lindsay Lohan’s Beach House is slated to premiere its first episode on January 8 only on MTV.