Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Satisfy Their Sweet Tooth During Las Vegas Date Night

Between Christmas and New Year’s, Sofia Richie and Scott Disick have been spending a lot of time with the Kardashian-Jenner family. While Kourtney Kardashian has noticeably welcomed her baby daddy’s new girlfriend into the family with open arms, it appears as of the lovebirds are ready to enjoy a little alone time away from their blended family.

According to Daily Mail, the couple took a trip to Las Vegas on Friday and seized and opportunity to curb their sweet tooth by stopping at the Sugar Factory American Brasserie at Fashion Show Mall.

According to pictures obtained and published by Daily Mail, the duo opted to keep things casual in the fashion department. Scott sported a grey sweatshirt, black pants, and a black zip-down jacket.

Sofia donned a form-flattering beige short-sleeved top with a pair of equally-snug faded blue jeans. Despite keeping it casual, her snug-fit ensemble still managed to showcase her trim and toned frame.

Richie also opted to keep things simple in the hair department by letting her brown locks hang down her shoulders with a natural wave, parted down the center of her head. She appeared to keep things simple with cosmetics as well rocking a light lip color as she flaunted her perfect complexion.

Sitting at a maroon colored booth with a white bricked background and what looked like a marble table top, the duo were surrounded by rubber duck as Scott grasped a mug containing one of the establishment’s famous milkshakes

In a second photo, also published by Daily Mail, Scott had ahold of a second mug containing a different milkshake.

The duo also enjoyed a platter of sweets that came complete with sparklers going off as it was served to their table.

Sofia Richie looks like she’s part of the family as she holidays with Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian in Aspen https://t.co/10RWyzIAyo — Metro (@MetroUK) December 30, 2018

While there was never an exchange of PDA in any of the photos published from their date night in candy land, Sofia and Scott were very touchy feely. In each photo, Sofia was seen snuggled up close to her boyfriend. In some photos, their arms were intertwined. In one photo – before the duo took their jackets off and got comfortable – Scott even had his arm wrapped around Richie’s neck.

After successfully satisfying their sweet tooth, Sofia and Scott made their way back to their hotel room. Richie posted a picture of herself stretch out on the bed in their hotel room with Disick standing and looking on at nothing in particular. The duo hadn’t been at the hotel long as they were still wearing the same outfits they wore to the Sugar Factory American Brasserie.

Kourtney Kardashian Has Hot Night Out in Aspen Alongside Scott Disick and Sofia Richie https://t.co/eVB7sOol1X — People (@people) December 31, 2018

Overall, Richie and Disick really appear to be enjoying spending a little alone time together.