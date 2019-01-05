WWE News: Finn Balor’s Plan For WWE ‘Royal Rumble’ 2019 Announced

Fans have been wondering what Finn Balor is going to be up to at this year’s Royal Rumble event. The WWE just posted on Twitter that Balor will be participating in the men’s Royal Rumble match, as he did at last year’s event.

While he didn’t win the match, he did stick around for an incredibly long time, and he had fans convinced that he might be the one heading to WrestleMania to vie for the Universal Championship.

The WWE actually included a brief video of Finn Balor cutting a promo about joining the match and how he intends to win and go on to compete for the title.

“In last year’s Royal Rumble, I lasted 57 minutes and 38 seconds,” Balor said. “But that wasn’t good enough, and that was last year. This year, I will enter the Royal Rumble, and it doesn’t matter how long I last. All that matters is that I win. And that is what I plan to do. When I do, I will go on to WrestleMania to face the Universal Champion.”

So far, only six competitors have officially been signed to the men’s Royal Rumble match. There’s the newly-announced Finn Balor, who will be joined by long-time rival Drew McIntyre, all three members of The New Day, and R-Truth.

For most of the field, we don’t know which of the 30 spots they’ll take up, but we do know that R-Truth will be number 30 to enter the Royal Rumble match, as that was part of his prize for winning the Mixed Match Challenge with Carmella.

Finn Balor holds the distinction of being the first Universal Champion in the WWE, but he only held the title for 24 hours before he was forced to relinquish it due to a shoulder injury. He actually suffered the injury during the match with Seth Rollins in which he won the title, but he still managed to finish and win the belt.

The Royal Rumble takes place Sunday, January 27th from Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. In addition to the Men’s Royal Rumble match, the card, as we know it so far, is as follows:

Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship

Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Championship

Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Kalisto vs. TBD for the Cruiserweight Championship

We’d expect to see quite a few more matches announced for the show including a Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championship match, Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championship matches, and others.