Every Comic Book Movie Coming Out In 2019

It’s going to be a tremendous year in the box office, as 2019 is about to release some of the biggest movies of all time. From IT: Chapter 2 to Toy Story 4, this year is expected to become the highest grossing year in movie history, dethroning 2018. Other films projected to break the bank are Frozen 2, Star Wars: Episode IX, The Lion King, Aladdin, and The Secret Life of Pets 2. However, no genre of film can touch the incredible amount of cash the comic book market is going to bring in 2019.

According to CinemaBlend, there are eight comic book movies coming out this year, each one bigger than the next. Not all eight movies are a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe or the DC Extended Universe either.

First up for the year is none other than Captain Marvel on March 8. The Brie Larson flick is one of the most-anticipated MCU movies to date and marks the first female-led movie in the franchise. Captain Marvel also marks the first female-directed movie in the MCU, with Anna Boden co-directing with Ryan Fleck.

Following Captain Marvel is DC’s Shazam! on April 5. This makes the seventh film in the DCEU and is not to be taken too seriously. Shazam! is a lighter superhero flick and will have tons of comic relief for those not looking for something as dark as Batman v Superman. It is the only DCEU film of the year, though not the only DC Comics-based film.

The third comic book film of the year is Hellboy which releases one week after Shazam! on April 12. The David Harbour film is a reboot of the popular Ron Perlman flicks from 2004 and 2008. This time around, Big Red will battle Nimue, the Blood Queen, who, you guessed it, is trying to destroy humanity.

After Hellboy comes perhaps the most anticipated superhero movie of all time: Avengers: Endgame on April 26. The film will conclude 10 years of epic films and will be an impressive follow up to 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War. It’s expected to be the last MCU film for stars Robert Downey, Jr., Chris Evans, and Chris Hemsworth, who have all been in the franchise since the beginning. Endgame is already projected to be the highest earning film of the year and could rival Titanic and Avatar for the highest grossing movie of all time.

Dark Phoenix is up next on June 7, the first X-Men flick since X-Men: Apocalypse in 2016. The film will revolve around a young Jean Grey as she gains her powers and becomes uncontrollable. The film will still fall under the umbrella of 20th Century Fox, even though Disney has officially acquired the X-Men, along with the rest of the Fox film catalogue.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is the third and final MCU film in 2019, landing on July 5. Tom Holland is back as the web-slinger and will face off against Jake Gyllenhaal, who will be playing notable Spider-Man villain Mysterio. It’s safe to say Peter Parker is resurrected in Endgame, as Far From Home is set to take place after the events of Infinity War.

The New Mutants is probably the least-hyped comic book movie of the year, solely on the fact that most moviegoers don’t know much about the group. Hitting theaters on August 2, The New Mutants follows Magik, Wolfsbane, Cannonball, Mirage, and Sunspot, who are mutants just finding their powers and abilities. The plot is still relatively unknown at this time, but is expected to be somewhat of a horror flick.

Joker marks the last comic book film of the year, landing in theaters on October 4. The Todd Phillips-directed film is one of the most anticipated by fans, as they are dying to see Joaquin Phoenix’s take on the Clown Prince of Crime. Joker will be a standalone flick, completely different from Jared Leto’s Joker in Suicide Squad. It will be an origin story and is not technically a part of the DCEU.