Emily Ratajkowski Shares Pics From Her Trip To Mexico On Instagram

It’s no secret that whenever Instagram users think of Emily Ratajkowski, the first thing that comes to mind is a picture of her in a skimpy bikini. And although the model loves to show a lot of skin, she doesn’t want to deprive her fans of her everyday experiences that all models share on their social media accounts.

On Friday evening, Emily — who is known as Emrata to her Instagram followers — posted a series of pictures from her trip to Mexico, comprising herself, her husband, friends and also pictures of Mexican food. She wrote a caption in Spanish, which loosely translates to, “Mexico City, we were not ready to leave you. Thanks for everything.”

Within an hour of going live, the post racked up more than 163,000 likes and close to 14,00 comments. To pose for the first photograph, Emily casually stood against a colorful wall and dressed up in a large black jacket which she wore atop a black dress. She let her hair open and accessorized with a pair of brown shades.

Although Emily showed no skin in the photographs, one picture particularly stood out among her fans where she is featured eating churros and holding a cup of beverage in the other hand. Many of her followers thought that Emily deliberately struck a suggestive pose and the picture in question went viral on Instagram within a few minutes of going live.

“Why does the fourth pic reminds me of something else? [laughing emojis],” one fan commented on the picture. He was joined by many other followers who used sexual innuendos in reference to the said picture.

Most of her Mexican fans welcomed her to their country and wrote that she is welcome to visit as many times as she wants. “You should also go to the Dominican Republic. I think you will love it,” another person commented on the picture.

“Thanks for your nice pictures God bless you and your family have a great day. Praise the Lord,” another fan said, and continued to added that she is “a gorgeous woman.”

On New Year’s Day, Emrata said goodbye to the year 2018 in the only way she is best known for — by posing in a skimpy red bikini. According to an article by the Inquisitr, per usual, Emily’s barely-there ensemble left almost nothing to the imagination and left her followers hot under the collar.

The 27-year-old model feels no hesitation when it comes to posting her near-nude photographs on social media. In fact, she is a big advocate of women’s choice when it comes to clothing and says that women should be allowed to wear, or not wear, whatever they want. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, she said the following.