Tia Booth Dons Red Bikini & Shares Cute Selfie With Boyfriend, Cory Cooper, On Instagram

Tia Booth, from The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, has long moved on from all of her drama with Colton Underwood. She first made her relationship with boyfriend Cory Cooper Instagram official in November, 2018, and has since been posting cute couple photos here and there. Tia’s latest Instagram photo is a great example of this, as she and Cory looked absolutely happy and in love.

Booth wore a red bikini with her hair in two ponytails, as Cory went shirtless and put his left arm under Tia’s head and played with her hair. The post was geo-tagged Clearwater Beach, which is located in Florida. Fans commented, “So happy for you,” “Go tia!!,” and “Cute couple love this.”

The TV star’s prior post was also of herself and Cooper, except they were both wearing their new years outfits and stood against a city backdrop. Tia sported silver sequined pants and a black tank top, while her boyfriend wore a black suit with a white dress shirt underneath.

This is all great news for Booth and her fans, as her saga with Colton was difficult to deal with. This was apparent right away from the beginning of past summer’s BIP, when Tia seemed very hung up on Underwood and was distraught when he wasn’t one of the original cast members present. And even when Colton showed up, the drama was just beginning, as he ignored Tia and made his way around the island meeting the other girls first.

And after Paradise wrapped up, Booth seemed firm about moving on from Colton after a break-up that she didn’t see coming, according to Glamour Magazine.

“No. I’ll always have a special place in my heart for Colton, just not in a romantic way. Colton is a great guy. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with him or there was anything wrong with me; I just think that we’re not for each other.”

Plus, Tia added that as for what’s next, she admitted she wasn’t sure.

“I’m not really sure what’s next for me. I’m still working and living my normal life in Arkansas, but I’m open to a relationship. I would love to meet the one and have a serious relationship with someone in whatever capacity that is.”

Obviously, Booth’s decision to move on with life as usual and wait for love was a great idea, because it panned out with her in a relationship that she appears very happy to be in.