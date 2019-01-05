WWE News: Nigel McGuinness Documentary To Air Next Week

WWE plans to air 'The Nigel McGuinness Story' on the WWE Network on Saturday, January 12.

The WWE is set to air a new documentary on a rather unexpected character. It’s not someone who’s been dazzling fans with impressive moves in a WWE or NXT ring, as one might expect. Instead, it’s going to The Nigel McGuinness Story, a documentary about a wrestler-turned-commentator, who entertains fans with his knowledge and voice, as reported by Pro Wrestling Sheet.

The documentary is slated to air immediately following the NXT TakeOver: Blackpool event, which is scheduled to air at 2 p.m. ET. Both the TakeOver event and the documentary will air exclusively on the WWE Network.

The synopses for the documentary reads as follows.

“The story of Nigel McGuinness, a man with lifelong aspirations of becoming a WWE Superstar, whose career was unceremoniously cut short.”

While Nigel McGuinness works as a commentator now, he was a very skilled wrestler during his career. However, when he was about to signed by the WWE, injuries were discovered during his physical, and the offer from the WWE was rescinded.

Ultimately, McGuinness was forced to retire from in-ring competition in 2011 and he never got a chance to wrestle in the WWE. However, the WWE signed him as a color commentator in December, 2016, so he did get a chance to work for the largest wrestling company in the world, even if it wasn’t in the way he’d hoped.

Currently, McGuinness works for the WWE as a commentator for 205 Live and Main Event. He made his WWE commentary debut at the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament in January. From there, he had a brief run working as a heel commentator in NXT before moving onto his current roles.

During his career as an in-ring performer, McGuinness held both the ROH Pure Championship and the ROH World Championship one time. Outside of Ring of Honor, he also had a fairly long run in TNA, where he won a tag team tournament to become the number one contender for the promotion’s tag team titles.

On the indies, Nigel won multiple titles for Heartland Wrestling Association, New Breed Wrestling Association, and plenty of other notable independent wrestling promotions.

Nigel worked his final match on December 17, 2011, for the American Pro Wrestling Alliance (APWA) promotion in Clarksburg, West Virginia.

In 2009, Nigel McGuinness was named sixth best wrestler in the world by Pro Wrestling Illustrated on its PWI 500 list, which is one of the more respected lists of best wrestlers in the business and has been for many years.