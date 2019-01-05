Florida Man Shoots Wife & In-Laws After Watching Video Of Her Cheating

Their five-year-old twins escaped the home and ran to a neighbor's house for help.

It was around two in the afternoon when police were called to a home on Woodsmill Drive between Lake Washington and North Wickham roads after neighbors heard gunfire.

According to WFTV 9, a 39-year-old man named William Brian Stillwell from Satellite Beach, Florida shot three people on New Year’s Day after entering the home uninvited.

Melbourne Police Department investigators have confirmed all three victims were adults and are in stable condition following the altercation.

While there were children in the house at the time of the incident, the shooter’s five-year-old twins – a boy and a girl – were able to escape from the home without injuries and seek help from a neighbor.

According to police, the children could be heard begging for their father to stop in the background of the 911 call while he accused his wife – their mother – of cheating on him.

“No, daddy. No. I don’t want anyone to die,” one of the five-year-old twins could be heard saying in the background during the call.

Stillwell was arrested on child abuse charges and attempted murder.

According to police, he opened fire on his wife and her parents after watching a video of her having sex with one of his best friends. He reportedly told police the video was recorded on his wife’s phone.

The Florida man’s wife and twins had moved in with her parents as the duo had separated just a week prior.

Phil McMahon, a neighbor to the parents of Stillwell’s wife told police he wasn’t really sure how the parents got involved in the shooting. The neighbor, however, did confirm she and the children had been living with her parents after having some relationship troubles with her husband.

“I don’t know how the father got involved, but he got shot. He came over to my house, told me to call 911. He got shot in the hip, was bleeding,” Phil told WFTV 9.

carl ballou / Shutterstock

“She was in pain, and I know she had been shot twice. I just hope she’s OK,” the neighbor continued to explain.

Lt. Shawn Eising of the Melbourne Police Department told the media outlet Stillwell did surrender peacefully following a short standoff.

‘Don’t shoot mommy’ Melbourne, Florida man shoots wife and in laws (on new year’s day) after cheating with his best friend https://t.co/lJsJ2UgbkN #William Brian Stillwell #Mona Stillwell #Robert Snelgrove #Naima Snelgrove — Scallywagandvagabond (@ScallywagNYC) January 3, 2019

Earlier this week, relatives confirmed to the media outlet the father has been released from the hospital while the wife and mother were undergoing surgery on Thursday. The wife’s name and the name of her parents were left out of the original media report.

William Brian Stillwell is currently being held without bail at the Brevard County Jail.