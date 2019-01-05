‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Robin Holzken Flashes Breast In New Video

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Robin Holzken left little to the imagination in a new video where she is featured wearing a skimpy magenta-colored swimsuit and striking sultry poses. The video was posted by the magazine on their official Instagram page.

The 21-year-old model wore minimal makeup for the photoshoot and let her dark brown hair down while accessorizing with some gold chains in her neck. The video features her resting her body against a sun lounger and her skimpy one-piece swimsuit allowed her to flash plenty of sideboob, which sent pulses racing. And not only that, but the thong-style bottom of the swimsuit also allowed her to flaunt her perky derriere and well-toned thighs.

The video in question amassed close to 50,000 views and 9,500 likes on Instagram and fans filled the comments section of the video with lots of compliments.

“You are the most beautiful woman in this world. [I say] with all my heart that I have never seen [anyone] more beautiful than you,” an admirer of the model commented.

“She has such beautiful eyes and smile and is so tall,” one follower said, while another one curiously asked about the photographer and expressed that he also wishes to be one so that he could see these beautiful models every day.

On her own Instagram page, the stunning model treated her 330,000 followers with a new photograph from Zara’s campaign where she is featured sitting on the floor, wearing a stylish brown turtleneck sweater that she teamed with a pair of black skinny pants with slit hems. She wore some soft pink lip color, let her beautiful tresses down, and finished her look with a pair of stunning snake print high-heeled boots. The post in question garnered more than 13,000 likes within a few hours of appearing on her Instagram feed.

In her captions, she joked that wearing a turtleneck feels like being strangled by a very weak guy. While most of the comments on the picture were complimentary in nature, Robin’s comment about “weak guys” didn’t settle well with a few people.

“I can’t agree with this caption girl,” one user wrote, while another one supported Robin’s joke and said that some people are “into that sort of thing,” and added that they “prefer a strong guy” instead of a weak one.

Earlier last month, Robin also shared a topless picture with her fans where she stripped down to a pair of leopard-print lingerie bottoms and covered her nipples with her arms to strike a very sensual pose, per an earlier report by the Inquisitr.

The same article mentioned that Robin, who is also a Victoria’s Secret model, wishes to be a VS angel one day. She also revealed that she was discovered through Instagram when she was 17.

“I posted a photo on Instagram and the executive producer [of Victoria’s Secret] commented on it. He wanted to know who my agency was. He contacted Elite and told them they wanted to wait for me until I was 18 years old,” the model revealed on Elite Amsterdam‘s website, per the article.