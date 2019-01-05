’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Russ And Paola Mayfield Welcome Their First Baby, A Boy Named Axel

Two stars of 90 Day Fiance, Russ and Paola Mayfield, have started 2019 by becoming parents. Paola gave birth on New Year’s Day and the reality TV stars shared the news via their Instagram pages, revealing that they chose to name their baby Axel Mayfield.

“We would like to introduce you to Axel Mayfield,” wrote Russ on his Instagram. “He is already taking after his father and is such a cute, sweet, and calm little boy.”

Paola Mayfield also describes her new bundle of joy as calm on her Instagram post.

“What an amazing way to start the new year, while I was hearing the fireworks and people telling me ‘happy new year,’ I was just focused on meeting my baby boy,” she wrote. “Our little miracle is so beautiful and calm. I feel so blessed and I can’t believe I am a mom now!”

The couple announced that they were expecting back in July in an exclusive interview for Us Weekly.

“This is the most amazing feeling ever! We can’t believe we are going to be parents — we are already so in love with our baby,” they said.

The road to motherhood has not been easy for Paola. A previous attempt ended in miscarriage and she’s admitted that the loss took a toll on her marriage to Russ.

The Mayfields appeared on Season 3 of the show, which revolves around Americans trying to settle down with partners who were born overseas. Paola is from Colombia and Russ is from Oklahoma. They met each other in Colombia and she migrated to the United States so that they could start a life together.

As the Heavy reports, one of their main stumbling blocks early on was Paola’s relationship with a male friend named Juan. He openly disparaged her romance with Russ and expressed hope that they’d split. Paola was slammed for failing to defend her husband against her friend and she later apologized for it.

“I’m sorry I didn’t back you up with @juan_a_palacio but you know I would never strike you,” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo posted in July of 2017.

Paola’s profession also caused some stress within the relationship. She’s a model and the fact that she posed for seductive photos seemed to ruffle conservative Russ’ feathers a lot, even though her parents had no issue with it.

They also had to deal with constant gold-digger accusations against Paola from online commenters. Russ eventually addressed the comments with an Instagram post.

“I am tired of the comments from the marriage ‘experts’ stating I deserve better, my wife doesn’t respect me, or she only loves me for my money and so on and so forth,” he said, as reported by the Hollywood Gossip.