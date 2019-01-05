Larsa Pippen Busts Out Of Skimpy Bikini In Sexy New Photo

Larsa Pippen is flaunting her toned body on social media. The reality TV star rocked a tiny bikini this week, and wanted to share the photo with her fans.

On Friday, January 4, Larsa Pippen took to her Instagram account to share a sexy snapshot of herself sporting a barely-there bikini. The former Real Housewives of Miami star revealed that she was trying on different bikinis and wanted to know what her followers thought of the one she was wearing in the picture.

In the snap, Pippen rocks the royal blue bikini, which includes a skimpy bottom, which shows off her lean legs and curvy backside. The classic triangle top hugs Larsa’s form, and puts her ample cleavage on full display.

In the picture, Pippen shows off her flat tummy, and glowing tan. She has her long, caramel-colored hair parted to the side and worn in straight strands, that fall down her back. Larsa has on natural-looking make up, and is seen donning white polish on her fingernails.

The newly single Kardashian bestie holds her phone up to the mirror as she takes the sexy selfie in her bathroom. In the back of the photo, Larsa’s bathroom is in view, including her walk-in shower.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Larsa Pippen and her longtime husband, Scottie Pippen, announced their split in November. The pair, who were married for 21 years, share four children together, Justin, Presten, Sophia, and Scottie, Jr.

The Blast reports that things could be getting ugly in Larsa and Scottie’s divorce. The couple are currently in disagreement about the date of their split. While Larsa claims that the pair separated on October 29, Scottie claims that is not accurate.

Meanwhile, the former couple are in agreement about the custody of their children. The pair both want joint physical and legal custody of the three children, who are all minors.

Larsa has also requested spousal support, but Scottie believes that she should not automatically be awarded the money. Instead, he has requested that any spousal support or other rights be settled at a later time.

Of course, the date of the couple’s split could play a huge role in any spousal support or payments, depending on any business deals that have taken place before the day of the split.

After filing for divorce, Larsa Pippen released a comment.

“We have both tried very hard for a long time to make our marriage work and have ultimately come to the conclusion that it is best that we live separate lives,” she said.